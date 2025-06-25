LAST CALL!!!



COMMON EXAMPLES OF CONDITIONS REPORTED TO BE HELPED BY THE USE OF ANTI-NANO DEVICES:

Better sleep Digestion and gut issues Menstrual issues General inflammation Thyroid issues General aches and pains Headaches and migraines Brain fog Irritability Increase in energy Cleanse the blood of nanotech structures Lessen the impact of EMF sensitivity (wifi etc) Neuropathy - skin conditions etc.

TESTIMONIALS

***A VAXXED 32 YEAR OLD MAN***

Chronic low-grade throat infection that nothing helped for a couple months. Use the triangle for a few minutes, dry, on his neck, and it was gone for a couple day. Did it again twice that week and it never came back.

***A 50 YEAR OLD MAN - ACUTE BACK PAIN***

I’ve hurt my back after carrying/lifting heavy stuff, plus tennis serve etc. Sharp pain, can’t bend, hard to get into the car, hard to sit or get up, very painful. I had not had backpain since a long time.

this morning I tried the triangle, just putting it on the lower back; after 20min pain significantly decreased when I’m walking.

CRAZY GOOD 👍 Feel way better - probably 2/3 less pain.

***A 70 YEAR OLD WOMAN -ITCHY RASH***

I continue to use my triangle everyday! For the last 3 yrs beginning in the fall I get very itchy rash, wish is annoying and itches like crazy. This is the reason I purchased the triangle, nothing was working to alleviate the itchy rash for the last 3 years. I have been using the triangle daily and so far I haven’t had any rash. I’m not sure why it’s working. I’m thankful it’s helping. Much thanks to Stephan.

***A MAN AND HIS CHILD (VERIFIED WITH LIVE BLOOD BEFORE/AFTER)***

Chronic low grade throat infections and lung issues got better right away. Also, both man and child regularly woke up with a runny nose and use the Triangle just for 1 to 2 minutes in the morning and their nose stops running within minutes.

The first time he used the Triangle, he did it for 30 min. He has a microscope and did a before and after of his life blood. It showed a very different blood picture, with Zeta potential much improved (increased space between the red blood cells, as it should be).

***A 50 YEAR WOMAN***:

For a year and a half I have had a pain in my stomach that was persistent, and acted out without having to do with diet or any triggering other than, sugar cravings. I was diagnosed with H Pylori, 10 years ago, and that sensation of burning in my stomach, I assume had to do with the infection. One night, that burning came, and I decided it was time to put on the triangle. WITHIN 30 SECONDS THE BURNING WAS GONE! and within 2 minutes, like a cord, it showed me where the root cause was, my kidney, and then to a particular vertebrae. A cord of pain, I was very familiar with. This pain had woken me up in the night multiple times. I haven't had it since the initial triangle session. Now, it is working it's way up in to my skull, which has a "tumor" at the back of my ear that is the size of half a golf ball. I TRULY BELIEVE THIS IS THE ANSWER TO THE CHRONIC ILLNESS I'VE HAD FOR OVER 20 YEARS. Highly recommend!

***A FAMILY OF 4***

OMG! The Triangle makes us so relaxed!!!! It’s like taking kratom. -- as soon as I touch it I immediately feel calm and peaceful (says the mother and her sister too).

***OLDER MAN WITH MAJOR ASTHMA***

Using much less asthma pump. Only about twice a day. Used to be constantly on it. Now I sleep the whole night!

**60 YEAR OLD TRIATHLETE**

I’ve been only using the triangle, not the spike. I wanted to see what the triangle could do by itself. From what it feels like, I would say it has has broken up a calcium / crystallized build up in the soft tissues around the old injury, a broken bone. Coupled with massage the tendons are starting to function again as I can feel that the forces lines can now pass through the injury point and go up to the knee. Where as before the force would hit the blocked area and cause enough pain to make me limp. I still have other issues in my leg so I’m not out of the woods yet. However, things are looking A LOT better than they did a month ago.

**A OLDER LADY** (PAINFUL ECZEMA)

I've had very painful eczema on my belly. Previously I tried oils, prednisone and cbc ointment and nothing worked. I’ve been using the Triangle every evening, I’m not sure why it’s working. I’m pleased it’s working.

Thank you Stephan, you’re a beautiful person doing good for humanity.

***CHRONIC BACK PAIN FROM INJURY***

I have L1-L5 bulging discs, annular fissures, and compression and indentation of the L5 Root Nerves with a recent diagnosis of Spondylolthesis.

I place the Triangle on my lower back for 15 minutes. It's extremely subtle but I can feel something happening and towards the end of the 15 minutes I get a numbness which relieves the pain considerably. This is pretty good seeing as I've only been using the Triangle for three weeks and it really assists in being able to complete the regular physiotherapy exercises that are given to me. I do experience a little tiredness after use although this is not a bad thing for someone who isn't so great at taking a rest. The following day the benefits are increased meaning I'm currently using the Triangle every other day.

Being a bit of an experimental type I've placed a glass of distilled water containing some Celtic Salt inside the Triangle for a few minutes and drinking the water is almost like an energy shot. I'm always open to the fact that some of it may be psycho schematic but if it helps it helps. Charging healing crystals within the Triangle also shows some benefits.

Very grateful to you for introducing me to the Triangle and no doubt will be adding the Spike at some point soon.

***CYST ON WRIST GONE IN A WEEK***

An older man had chickpea-sized cyst on his wrist, which disappeared within a week after using the Triangle, and that surprised him, because that was not why he was using it for. He just wanted the benefits of sleeping better and having more energy.

***LEG PAIN AND MENSTRUAL CRAMPS RELIEF***

Another young lady experienced severe leg pain, had some big bumps that had appeared between her toes and could not walk for days. After using the Triangle for an hour (which was too much - with something new like this people should only do it for a few minutes and see how it goes and then gradually increase), she experienced menstrual cramps the next day, which she hadn't had for the last six months, along with diarrhea throughout the day. However, three days later, her leg pain was gone, the bumps between her toes were gone and she felt back to normal. (I think she did too much too fast. But her leg and feet problems were gone).

***MOOD IMPROVEMENT AND CALMING EFFECT***

The mother of the young lady mentioned above reported that she was in a foul mood the whole day, just feeling angry at everything. Then when she came back home, she grabbed the Triangle for the first time. She said that as soon as she held it in her hand, her mood changed immediately, and she felt totally calm and peaceful. She was extremely surprised and didn't expect that effect at all. She gets that effect every time.

***CAT ATTRACTED TO THE TRIANGLE***

Their cat always wants to lay in the Triangle whenever it's on. Even though the cat is too big to fit in the Triangle, it can't stop trying to squeeze in.

***VAXXED MAN FINDS RELIEF FROM THROAT SYMPTOMS***

A young man who got the shots and experienced heart issues, which were helped by taking CDS, started having weird symptoms on one side of his throat that persisted for three months, non stop. After using the Triangle for three minutes the first time, the symptoms went away. The next day, he used it again for three minutes, and the symptoms disappeared once more. When the symptoms returned, he used the Triangle for longer periods each time, and the issue is almost gone after a week. He mentioned that nothing had worked for his throat in the last three months until he tried the Triangle.

***AN OLDER GENTLEMAN***

I became aware of the nanotechnology issue last year. We now have hard evidence that shows up on the microscope. The only defense that made clear-cut sense to me was the Triangle device because that's the operating paradigm. It's all electro-magnetic in operation.

So I acquired the Triangle. What happened next surprised me. For two years I had acquired a fungal type skin condition on my right foot. Nothing I tried made any difference. The best recommendation was a 2 month course of special laser treatments. Very expensive and not at all guaranteed to work.

To my great surprise, my skin condition began to clear up literally within 48 hours of beginning the use of anti-nano devices. Within a week it was 90% gone. After a month, healing was complete. I was not expecting this.

I am certain that the anti-nano devices fixed this extremely stubborn condition. I have no other plausible explanation. The nanotechnology is invasive. Because of its scale, much of its action is unseen. But it gives every indication of being an active agent that is the cause of an array of negative health outcomes that are wrongly attributed to other causes in regular allopathic medicine. Amazing devices, thank you so much!

Furthermore, I experienced significantly improved sleep right after starting to use the device. I was able to sleep through the entire night without any interruptions, leading to increased energy levels and a sharper mind throughout the day."

***A LADY CLIENT***

--(THE "BEFORE" PICTURE OF HER LEG, (WITH THE SCAB), WAS ACTUALLY TAKEN A MONTH AFTER SHE HAD ALREADY STARTED USING THE TRIANGLE. BEFORE THAT, IT HAD BEEN AN OPEN SORE THAT WOULDN’T HEAL, NO MATTER HOW MUCH ANTIBIOTIC OR OTHER INTERVENTIONS SHE TRIED. HER LOWER LEG WAS HUGE, AND SHE THOUGHT SHE WOULD HAVE TO GET IT AMPUTATED).—

“I used the Triangle 2-3 times a week for 45 minutes to 1 hour, just putting it on my leg, lower low leg, ankle and foot.

My leg injury happened about 9 years ago with cellulitis (probably) from a spider bite. The area infected with cellulitis then received an impact trauma which made it much worse.

My leg looked like it might not survive, I was afraid it would need to get amputated. For an allopathic standpoint, my leg had clotting going on, but that they were the surface kind.

About a year ago my leg started feeling like there was something growing in it. The thought I had was, "I wouldn't be surprised to learn I have a cancer growing in there".

The leg started oozing and I was diagnosed with a staph infection. I took 3 rounds of penicillin before the infection was at an OK place for me to stop taking it.

It was when I was on the antibiotic when we got the Spike device from you. The first thing I noticed was some relief with my neuropathy. Then you brought over the Triangle device. With that one the neuropathy improved even more and my toes became more alive again.

My leg continues to get better, and it is looking better than it has since its trauma. My feet are looking amazing! What used to be a blue foot is looking almost normal. The vein has really come to a healthier place. And so we continue on, and remain grateful that the leg is still getting me around!

AND AFTER 3 MORE MONTHS:

Well, I am starting to forget about my leg, forgetting to protect it….and that says a lot!!!



AND HERE IS AN UPDATE FROM HER A YEAR AND A HALF LATER:

Hi Steph! Just thought I would share the good news!

This is the first year in nine that I have been able to put on my boots! My cranky leg wouldn’t have it! I am so happy about this—navigating my way through the snow would be much more difficult without boots this year.! ❤️👵🏻

NB:

I do not sell the Spike device anymore since I feel that a large Triangle will do the same thing when applied locally.

JULY 14, 2024

Important Counter-Indications:

Do not use with a pacemaker. With the permission of your physician, it may be safe to use below the waist.

Do not use In the case of pregnancy.

To prevent damage or loss of information, keep away from homeopathic remedies, credit cards, security cards, audio and video tapes. Also from electronic equipment—computer disks, hearing aids, cell phones, answering machines and others.

DISCLAIMER :

This is a homemade electrical device. By purchasing or using this product, you acknowledge and agree to the following:

This device is sold as-is, with no guarantees, warranties, or certifications of safety or performance. Of course, if there is an issue with a device and you communicate this to me within 3 months of purchase I will help fix the issue the best I can. The seller is not responsible for any damage, injury, or harm resulting from the use, misuse, or malfunction of this device. This device is for educational and experimental purposes only and is not intended for medical treatment. The buyer assumes all responsibility for safe operation, including proper handling, assembly, and use in accordance with applicable laws and safety standards. Under no circumstance should the device be left unattended while plugged in and running. The device should be always be used with the supplied auto shut off timer, set to turn off automatically after one hour.

Use at your own risk.

The Triangle device is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment, and all individuals are responsible for the end use application of these devices.

The information here is entirely for educational purposes only. Use(s) of this information are entirely the responsibility of those who choose to apply this information toward their personal health and/or wellbeing. This information is not intended as a prescription, prognosis, or diagnosis of any diseases or illnesses and should not be used as a replacement for any medical treatment you may currently be undergoing.

The information provided is solely my opinion and is, again, for educational purposes only. Application of the information provided without the supervision of a licensed medical professional is done so at the individual's own risk.

While this technology is generally considered safe, there exists potential for rare individual reactions that cannot reasonably be foreseen. Therefore, your use of the Anti-Nano Triangle constitutes your agreement that you are responsible for your decision to use the technology.