Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3
1

AI ROBOT ARMY IS COMING.....

$500B FOR AI UNDER TRUMP!
Stephan D
Jan 28, 2025
3
1
Share
Transcript

VIDEO SOURCED FROM “RICHIE FROM BOSTON”

Share

Leave a comment

SHOP ANTI-NANO TRIANGLE

Stephan D
·
December 28, 2024
SHOP ANTI-NANO TRIANGLE

Read full story

SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY WEBINAR

Stephan D
·
Jan 25
SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY WEBINAR

To see the whole 8 parts series, go to:https://shepherdsheart.life/pages/synbio-webinar

Read full story

Discussion about this video

GET YOUR VOLTAGE BACK!
GET YOUR VOLTAGE BACK! Podcast
I’m the creator of the Sane and Healthy wellness system.
I believe physical health stems from mental and spiritual wellness. My work combines practical tools, transformative insights, and direct experience to help people cut through the noise, challenge societal myths, and achieve clarity. Whether through writing, teaching, or building electromagnetic devices that enhance well-being, I aim to simplify complex ideas and make real change accessible to all.
I love traveling, and I spent 10 years living abroad in 40 countries. I speak French, English, Portuguese, and Spanish. I am also a former professional actor and coach, as well as an amateur musician. I love people, I love life, and I wish to help put a smile on the faces of those I meet.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Stephan D
Recent Episodes
MELLOW KAT, ANTI-CHEMTRAILS WARRIOR
  Stephan D
TOXIC FOG vs TRIANGLE
  Stephan D
MALIBU NOW
  Stephan D
SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY WEBINAR
  Stephan D
WHY EVOLUTION THEORY IS SCIENTIFICALLY IMPOSSIBLE
  Stephan D
STEPHAN'S ESSENTIAL STACK!
  Stephan D
2006: Dr Hildegard Staninger Interview Early Synthetic Biology Research
  Stephan D