An Open-Source Investigation

March 2026

Every claim in this document is sourced from publicly available records. Where evidence was not found, it is stated. This is not a conspiracy theory. It is a trail of documented connections that anyone can verify.

For those new to this channel, a brief introduction is in order.

About three years ago I began examining my own blood using live blood microscopy and published the results in my first video on this platform along with hundreds of images. My blood showed multiple abnormalities under live microscopy.

In follow-up tests I extracted blood into a syringe and allowed it to sit overnight. Each time I repeated the test, a polymer material appeared in the sample the next morning — roughly 150 milligrams per 10 milliliters.

That discovery pushed me into a deeper investigation into nanomaterial contamination in the human body and the technologies operating at that scale.

Along the way I began experimenting with ways to restore cellular voltage using a special type of pulsed electromagnetic field device. The latest evolution of that work is a production-grade device called the Nonagon, which I developed while experimenting with ways to help the body deal with these materials.

The research you are about to read is part of that investigation.

Why an Architect’s YouTube Channel?

When an unfamiliar channel appears with millions of followers promoting technology content, my instinct is to investigate: how did this person get here, and where does the institutional backing come from?

To be clear from the outset: this investigation is not an attack on any individual. Every person in this system follows incentives. The more productive question is not who to blame, but what systemic structure of incentives produced the situation we are looking at.

Most people who end up promoting institutional agendas did not start with that intention. Academic and professional systems reward alignment. The more closely someone follows the established framework, the more funding, recognition, and career advancement they receive. Cognitive dissonance does the rest. People have mortgages, families, and professional reputations to protect. Individual culpability is rarely the right frame. Systemic incentives are.

What warrants investigation is not the individual but the reach. A channel delivering technology content to millions of followers, with particular appeal to younger audiences, is an effective vehicle for normalizing ideas at scale. The question worth asking is where that content actually originates.

This paper follows that question from its most visible point all the way to its institutional source.

Step 1: Who Is This Person?

MY QUESTION: I came across a YouTube channel called DamiLee with over 2 million subscribers, covering architecture, futuristic cities, AI, and technology. I wanted the most detailed history of where she’s coming from. What are her affiliations with universities, research institutes, or any other institutions?

WHAT I FOUND: Dami Lee is a licensed architect based in Vancouver, British Columbia. She graduated from Ryerson University (now Toronto Metropolitan University). She worked at several architecture firms including FaulknerBrowns Architects and Cutler before founding Nollistudio (also known as Nollimedia) in 2022, a production company that combines architecture and video production. Her channel started in 2020 while she was in architecture school and has grown to over 2.2 million subscribers. She has delivered guest lectures at UBC and was a keynote speaker at the American Institute of Architects Conference 2025 (AIA25).

SOURCE: AIA.org, October 2025. Madame Architect interview, 2023. damilee.com. Famous Birthdays biographical entry.

On the surface, nothing unusual. An architect builds a YouTube channel and finds an audience. What prompted further investigation was the consistency of the channel’s framing: every video oriented toward new technology, AI tools, and futuristic concepts, with a regularity that raised questions about sponsorship, incentives, and institutional alignment.

Step 2: Who’s Giving Her Money?

MY QUESTION: What financial relationships are driving the channel? Who are the sponsors, and what is the underlying business model?

WHAT I FOUND: The channel is not a solo operation. It is run by Nollistudio, a professional production house with a team including a documentary filmmaker. Sponsors include major technology corporations: Adobe, HP, Intel (specifically Intel Xeon workstations), Insta360, and AI design software companies including D5 Render. Digital products are also sold through the website. At AIA25, the content strategy was described explicitly: use emotional hooks and futuristic concepts to capture attention, then layer in technical data, then align with sponsors who provide the solutions. This was referred to as a journalism pyramid structure.

SOURCE: AIA.org, AIA25 keynote coverage, October 2025. Madame Architect interview, 2023. damilee.com product pages.

This is not a solo content creator with a camera. It is a media operation with corporate technology sponsors, a professional production crew, and an explicitly stated strategy of engaging audiences emotionally before aligning them with sponsor-linked technological solutions. The question is where the institutional layer above this sits.

Step 3: What Are the Institutional Connections?

MY QUESTION: The channel has keynote appearances at professional architecture institutions and university panels. Where do those institutional connections lead, and what sits above the AIA in the relevant hierarchy?

WHAT I FOUND: The American Institute of Architects used her as a keynote speaker at their 2025 conference specifically to bridge the gap between the architecture profession and digital media. At the AIA25 conference, she was introduced by AIA 2025 President Evelyn Lee. The AIA is a professional body, but its conferences feature sponsors and partners from across the technology and construction industries. Her institutional connections give her professional credibility that goes beyond being a typical content creator.

SOURCE: AIA.org, Day 3 of AIA25 coverage. AIA keynote article, October 2025.

The next question was whether the connections extended beyond architecture into biotech and space research. This is where the investigation required careful discipline: distinguishing documented connections from surface-level associations that looked connected but were not.

Step 4: The Global Astrobiotechnology Hub

MY QUESTION: I found references to something called the Global Astrobiotechnology Hub. Who is behind this, and where is the money coming from?

WHAT I FOUND: The Global Astrobiotechnology Hub is real. It was launched on February 27, 2023, by the Sanford Stem Cell Institute at UC San Diego. It’s a collaboration between academic, industry, and government partners to advance stem cell research in space. Its founding partners include NASA (which provided $5 million in seed funding), Sierra Space (builder of the Dream Chaser spacecraft), Axiom Space (commercial space station builder), and Space Tango (payload logistics). The director is Dr. Catriona Jamieson. The Hub’s stated goal is to manufacture stem cell therapies and novel drugs in microgravity, including using nanotechnology to create nano-carriers for targeted drug delivery and nano-scale scaffolds for growing human tissue in orbit.

SOURCE: UC San Diego Today, 2023 announcement. UCSD Guardian, April 2023. UCTV panel recordings listing panelists from Sierra Space, Axiom, NASA, CASIS. Sanford Stem Cell Institute website.

So now we’ve got a hub that’s combining stem cells, nanotechnology, and space manufacturing. But who’s paying for it?

Step 5: Follow the Money — T. Denny Sanford

MY QUESTION: Where did the money for this Hub come from? Who is Denny Sanford and how did he make his fortune?

WHAT I FOUND: The Hub exists because of T. Denny Sanford’s $150 million donation to UC San Diego, on top of earlier gifts totaling over $1 billion to various institutions. Sanford made his fortune through First PREMIER Bank, a Sioux Falls, South Dakota institution he acquired in 1986. He built it into a national powerhouse by focusing on subprime credit cards, offering high-interest Mastercards to borrowers who couldn’t get credit elsewhere. As of 2026, his net worth is estimated at $2.3 billion. He has publicly stated he intends to ‘die broke,’ disbursing his remaining wealth to nonprofit organizations.

SOURCE: UCSD Guardian, April 2023. Multiple biographical sources on Sanford’s banking career.

The funding behind cutting-edge nanotechnology and stem cell research in space originates from high-interest credit cards marketed to the most financially vulnerable Americans — the same model of predatory lending that contributed to the 2008 financial crash.

Step 6: How High Up Does This Go?

MY QUESTION: If Sanford is the money, who’s setting the agenda above him? Where does the World Economic Forum fit into this?

WHAT I FOUND: The World Economic Forum has been pushing what they call the ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’ since 2016, when Klaus Schwab published a book and a Foreign Affairs article defining it as the convergence of digital, physical, and biological systems. Nanotechnology is named explicitly as one of its foundational technologies. They opened a Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in San Francisco that same year. The WEF’s own publications, white papers, and Davos sessions have consistently promoted the convergence of AI, biotechnology, and nanotechnology as the future of medicine, manufacturing, and human life.

SOURCE: WEF, ‘The Fourth Industrial Revolution: what it means and how to respond,’ January 2016. WEF Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Klaus Schwab’s book ‘The Fourth Industrial Revolution,’ 2016.

The WEF functions as one of the most influential narrative-setting and policy-convening platforms in this space. The question is who currently leads it.

Step 7: BlackRock at the Top

MY QUESTION: Larry Fink of BlackRock has taken on a leadership role at the WEF. What is the nature of BlackRock’s position in relation to the technologies this investigation is tracking?

WHAT I FOUND: In August 2025, Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, was appointed Interim Co-Chair of the World Economic Forum, alongside Andre Hoffmann, Vice-Chairman of Roche Holding (one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies). This followed Klaus Schwab stepping back from leadership. BlackRock manages over $10 trillion in assets and holds significant positions in virtually every major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and technology company through its ETF products, including the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB). At Davos 2026, Fink opened the conference by saying that technological change is ‘real and disarming’ and that leaders must work together to ‘effectuate the change from technology.’

SOURCE: WEF Leadership and Governance page. ESG News, August 2025. Fortune, January 2026. WEF, ‘5 questions to Larry Fink and Andre Hoffman at Davos 2026.’

The individual now leading one of the world’s most influential policy forums is simultaneously the CEO of the world’s largest investment firm, which holds positions in virtually every major company that profits from the technologies that forum promotes. His co-chair is the Vice-Chairman of one of the largest pharmaceutical corporations on the planet. None of this is hidden. It is documented on their own websites.

Step 8: Where Nanotechnology Fits In

MY QUESTION: Where does nanotechnology specifically fit into this institutional structure as it relates to the human body?

WHAT I FOUND: As of 2026, the nanomedicine field has moved from proof-of-concept to what industry experts call the ‘safe deployment’ phase. Key developments include mechano-responsive therapeutics (nanoparticles that respond to physical forces like heartbeats, blood pressure to release drugs at the exact moment they’re needed), autonomous therapeutic systems (implantable nanosensors that monitor your health in real-time and can trigger a medical response before you even feel symptoms), and nano-scale scaffolds for tissue engineering (building structures that allow stem cells to grow into organs). The pharmaceutical companies developing these technologies, including Novartis, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Roche, and Sanofi, are all listed as WEF Strategic Partners.

SOURCE: AZoNano, ‘Nanomedicine in 2026: Experts Predict the Year Ahead,’ December 2025. Nature Nanotechnology vol. 10, 2015. WEF Strategic Partners listing.

This is one point where several of these institutional, commercial, and technological threads visibly intersect: nanotechnology inside the human body, managed by AI, manufactured in orbital labs, funded by billionaire philanthropy, promoted by the world’s most powerful financial institutions, normalized by thousands of content creators who make it look exciting and inevitable.

To be clear: this is not speculative technology. Nanotechnology is already being used in medicine that is administered to people today. The COVID-19 mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna use lipid nanoparticles as their delivery mechanism. That is nanotechnology inside the human body, at scale, deployed to billions of people. Lipid nanoparticles are also in active development for cancer therapies, gene editing delivery, and treatments for neurological conditions. This is not coming. It is here.

What has not kept pace with the technology is the regulatory framework around it and, more critically, public awareness. Most people who received an mRNA vaccine do not know they received a nanotechnology product. The industry’s own language confirms this: the AZoNano 2025 report states that nanomedicine is now ‘hiding in the boring bits,’ being integrated into standard medical products where the patient does not know nanotechnology is managing their biology. The question of whether the public has been adequately informed about what is entering their bodies, and whether meaningful consent has been given for the integration of these technologies, remains unanswered.

There is a related technology that provides important context. Optogenetics — the use of light to control neurons that have been genetically modified to respond to specific wavelengths — was named Nature’s Method of the Year in 2010. Before COVID-19, optogenetics had a barrier that prevented its use in humans: it required a gene therapy to modify the target cells. As of 2019, there were no FDA-approved gene therapies in the United States. The mRNA vaccines changed that landscape. They established the regulatory precedent, the manufacturing infrastructure, and the public acceptance for injecting genetic instructions into the human body at population scale. Whether optogenetic applications follow that precedent is not a conspiracy theory. It is a question of trajectory.

Separately, in 2024, a team of researchers led by Diblasi published a study using inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) to analyze COVID-19 vaccines from six manufacturers: AstraZeneca, CanSino, Moderna, Pfizer, Sinopharm, and Sputnik V. They detected at least 55 chemical elements that were not declared on any product label or regulatory filing. These included metals and metalloids at concentrations that the researchers described as inconsistent with standard pharmaceutical manufacturing processes. A follow-up paper by Davidson and Broudy in the same journal defended the methodology and findings against criticism. Whatever the explanation — contamination, undisclosed adjuvants, manufacturing artifacts — the finding that 55 undeclared chemical elements were present in products injected into billions of people is, at minimum, a disclosure failure.

Sources: Pfizer’s and Moderna’s own documentation on lipid nanoparticle delivery mechanism. AZoNano, ‘Nanomedicine in 2026: Experts Predict the Year Ahead,’ December 2025. Optogenetics: Nature Methods, “Method of the Year 2010.” Diblasi, L., Monteverde, M., Nonis, D., and Sangorrín, M. (2024). “At Least 55 Undeclared Chemical Elements Found in COVID-19 Vaccines from AstraZeneca, CanSino, Moderna, Pfizer, Sinopharm and Sputnik V, with Precise ICP-MS.” International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research, 3(2), October 11, 2024. Davidson, R.M. and Broudy, D. (2024). “True or False? At Least 55 Undeclared Chemical Elements Have Been Detected by ICP-MS in COVID-19 Vaccines.” IJVTPR, 3(2), December 31, 2024.

Step 9: The Media Pipeline That Makes It All Possible

The piece most frequently absent from public discussion is this: the technology and the funding mean nothing without public acceptance. A nano-manufacturing operation in orbit, backed by the world’s largest investment firms, cannot function if the population it is designed to serve rejects it. The question is how acceptance is built.

WHAT I FOUND: The pharmaceutical industry spent nearly $1.5 billion on video advertising in 2024 alone, with 572 pharma brands investing in the format. Major brands including Pfizer, Merck, and Gilead Sciences invested heavily in YouTube specifically. Ogilvy, one of the biggest marketing agencies in the world, launched a dedicated ‘Health Influence’ division in 2024. Their healthcare clients’ influencer spending in Q1 2024 was 60% higher than the same period the previous year.

SOURCE: MediaRadar, ‘Pharma’s Embrace of Digital Advertising Includes YouTube,’ December 2024. Digiday, ‘After years of caution, pharma advertisers are embracing influencer marketing,’ May 2024.

WHAT I FOUND: A peer-reviewed study published by the National Institutes of Health documented the emergence of ‘patient influencers’ as a strategic pharmaceutical marketing channel, noting that consumers often do not recognize sponsored health content as persuasion attempts. WEGO Health surveys show that 51% of patients ‘mostly’ or ‘completely’ trust patient health influencers, and 85% would be receptive to an ad from one.

SOURCE: PMC/NIH, ‘Patient Influencers: The Next Frontier in Direct-to-Consumer Pharmaceutical Marketing,’ 2022.

A viewer watching content about futuristic cities, AI architecture, or space habitats is being familiarized with a set of ideas — nanotechnology in the body, AI-managed health data, private corporations controlling the medicine pipeline from orbit — without necessarily recognizing that familiarization as a function of a $1.5 billion annual media strategy.

The Full Picture

The following is the institutional trail documented in this investigation, from entry point to apex:

I started with: A YouTube channel with 2.2 million subscribers pushing technology content with professional production quality and corporate tech sponsors.

That led me to: A production company (Nollistudio) with institutional backing from the American Institute of Architects and corporate sponsors including Adobe, HP, and Intel.

Which led me to: The Global Astrobiotechnology Hub at UC San Diego, a collaboration between academia, NASA, and private aerospace companies to manufacture nanomedicine in space.

Which led me to: T. Denny Sanford, a billionaire who made his fortune from subprime credit cards and donated $150 million to seed the institute that runs the Hub.

Which led me to: The World Economic Forum, which has been promoting the ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’ (with nanotechnology as a named foundational technology) since 2016.

Which led me to: Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock ($10+ trillion under management), who became Interim Co-Chair of the WEF in August 2025, alongside the Vice-Chairman of pharmaceutical giant Roche.

And running alongside all of it: A documented $1.5 billion per year pharmaceutical video advertising pipeline, with dedicated influencer divisions at the world’s biggest agencies, specifically designed to normalize emerging biotechnology for mass audiences.

You just read the architecture. The money, the institutions, the media pipeline built to make all of it feel normal. Part 2 is what none of that machinery wants you to look at too closely -- what independent researchers have already found in the food supply, the water, the air, and inside human tissue.

Published. Sourced. Exposed.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

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See you in the next one.

Stephan