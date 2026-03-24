CLEAR SIGNAL

CLEAR SIGNAL

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Darling Crimson's avatar
Darling Crimson
4dEdited

Exceptional investigation! It's only part 1- I can't wait to read the rest.

Why would they WANT or NEED to develop nani tech in microgravity/space?

The flat earth group claim there is no space as NASA claims there is.

Content creators are even used as advertising on bitchute, x, rumble and even odysee...

What evil, if it was transparent and provided as an offer or an option then this entire fourth industrial bio nano revolution wouldn't be so nefarious and evil!

I appreciate your work and your investigations.

If I had friends I'd send this them in an instant but it seems thanks the fourth industrial revolution has taken those from me!

Best your way Stephan, looking forward to part two 🥰

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Gary J's avatar
Gary J
1d

Well done.

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