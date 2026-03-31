An Open-Source Investigation March 2026

Every claim in this document is sourced from publicly available records. Where evidence was not found, it is stated. This is not a conspiracy theory. It is a trail of documented connections that anyone can verify. For those new to this channel, a brief introduction is in order. About three years ago I began examining my own blood using live blood microscopy and published the results in my first video on this platform along with hundreds of images. My blood showed multiple abnormalities under live microscopy. In follow-up tests I extracted blood into a syringe and allowed it to sit overnight. Each time I repeated the test, a polymer material appeared in the sample the next morning — roughly 150 milligrams per 10 milliliters. That discovery pushed me into a deeper investigation into nanomaterial contamination in the human body and the technologies operating at that scale. Along the way I began experimenting with ways to restore cellular voltage using a special type of pulsed electromagnetic field device. The latest evolution of that work is a production-grade device called the Nonagon, which I developed while experimenting with ways to help the body deal with these materials. The research you are about to read is part of that investigation. In Part 1 of this series, I followed the institutional trail from a YouTube channel with millions of followers all the way to BlackRock, the World Economic Forum, and a nanotechnology research ecosystem funded by billionaire philanthropy and backed by the world’s largest investment firms. That structure is documented in their own filings, their own conference recordings, and their own publications. This paper documents what that structure has already produced in the world around us. Every finding cited here comes from peer-reviewed institutional research, not independent sources. These are their own studies.

The Gap No One Is Talking About

Before presenting what comes next, here is what has already been documented. Not argued. Not theorized. Documented. A financial and institutional structure connecting global investment firms, pharmaceutical corporations, billionaire-funded university research, government agencies, private aerospace companies, and a massive influencer media pipeline, with nanotechnology at the convergence point of all of it. That structure is documented in their own filings, their own conference recordings, their own books, and their own websites. Separately, engineered and industrial nanomaterials have saturated the food supply, the water supply, cosmetics, soil, air, rain, snow, human blood, and arterial plaque. That saturation is documented not by independent researchers working alone in private laboratories, but by published studies in PNAS, the New England Journal of Medicine, Science, Science Advances, Environment International, and Nanotoxicology, using pyrolysis gas chromatography-mass spectrometry, Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy, stimulated Raman scattering microscopy, and nanoparticle tracking analysis. The same analytical methods the scientific establishment itself requires as the standard of proof. It is also worth noting that published research, on its own, is not the end of the question. In 2012, the biotechnology firm Amgen attempted to reproduce 53 landmark studies in cancer research in order to develop new drugs based on those findings. Only six could be replicated. Amgen was not an outside critic. It was a company with billions of dollars at stake that had every reason to want the published science to hold up. It did not. That same year, the director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration estimated that as much as 75 percent of published biomarker associations could not be replicated. These were not isolated findings. In 2005, John Ioannidis, a Stanford meta-researcher, had published a paper in PLOS Medicine titled “Why Most Published Research Findings Are False,” demonstrating through mathematical modeling that the majority of published findings across medical and scientific literature are likely to be incorrect. That paper became the most accessed article in the history of the Public Library of Science, with over three million views. A decade later, Ioannidis and C. Glenn Begley published a joint analysis in Circulation Research confirming that empirical estimates of irreproducibility in biomedical research range from 75 to 90 percent. None of this came from outside the system. It came from within it. What this establishes is not that published science is worthless. It is that published science alone is not sufficient. Verification requires looking at the real world, not only at what institutions report about it. That is what independent researchers have done. Hildegarde Staninger conducted FTIR spectroscopy and scanning electron microscopy with elemental analysis on fibers extracted from human skin. Clifford Carnicom cultured environmental and biological samples for over twenty-five years, documenting synthetic polymer growth under controlled conditions. Embalmers across multiple countries began reporting and photographing anomalous white rubbery structures pulled from the arterial systems of the deceased. These are real-world observations, exposed to the same physical reality that published studies measure from the distance of a laboratory. They do not replace published science. But published science does not replace direct observation either. Both are necessary, and dismissing either one is not skepticism. It is selection bias. The documented structure and the documented contamination exist independently of each other. Neither one requires the other to be true. But they raise a question that no institution has publicly addressed: whether there is material convergence between the documented contamination and the documented research programs. If the materials now saturating the environment and the human body happen to be materials operating at the same scale and within overlapping categories as those required for the technologies those institutions are funding, is that a coincidence, a regulatory failure, or something else entirely? The published institutional studies establish presence and accumulation. The independent researchers establish behavior and assembly. Neither replaces the other. Both are included here because the question requires both. What follows is not my interpretation. It is a public lecture, delivered at North Carolina State University in 2010 by one of the most cited researchers in the field of electrical engineering and telecommunications, with over 150,000 citations to his published work according to Google Scholar, describing exactly what those materials were designed to do. Sources: Begley, C.G. and Ellis, L.M. (2012). “Drug development: Raise standards for preclinical cancer research.” Nature, 483, 531-533. Woodcock, J. (2012). FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research estimate on biomarker irreproducibility. Ioannidis, J.P.A. (2005). “Why Most Published Research Findings Are False.” PLOS Medicine, 2(8), e124. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pmed.0020124. Begley, C.G. and Ioannidis, J.P.A. (2015). “Reproducibility in Science: Improving the Standard for Basic and Preclinical Research.” Circulation Research, 116:116-126.

The Saturation: It Is Already Everywhere

Everything I have shown you so far is about the structure: who funds it, who promotes it, who benefits from it. Now I am going to show you that this is not a future scenario. The contamination is already here. It is in what you eat, what you drink, what you breathe, what you put on your skin, and what falls from the sky. Before going further, a quick note. This investigation covers several different types of synthetic materials that end up in the human body. Some are pharmaceutical. Some are industrial byproducts. Some are added to food. Some are anomalous fibers found in biological samples. Some are theoretical devices described in research papers. They are not all the same thing. What they share is that they are all synthetic, all operating at a tiny scale, and all moving through human bodies with almost no regulatory oversight or public awareness. Where the distinction between them matters, I will say so.

In the Food Supply

Researchers at Dalian Medical University and Dalian Polytechnic University published a study in the peer-reviewed journal Nanotoxicology (2018) reporting the detection of fluorescent nanoparticles, approximately 5 nanometers in size, in both Coca-Cola and Pepsi-Cola. The study found that these nanoparticles were taken up by living cells and accumulated in cell membranes and cytoplasm. In mice, the nanoparticles accumulated in the digestive tract and crossed the blood-brain barrier, dispersing into brain tissue. The Coca-Cola Company owns more than 500 brands sold in over 200 countries. 1.9 billion servings of its products are consumed daily worldwide. The nanoparticle issue extends far beyond any single company. The Center for Food Safety has identified more than 300 food products and food packaging materials that likely contain engineered nanomaterials, from nano titanium dioxide coated baked goods to nano silver plastic containers. The Center built a searchable database, the only one of its kind, to track these products. Named products include M&M’s and Skittles. Companies including Kraft-Heinz, McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Mars have begun removing nano titanium dioxide from their products, but the US government has not required any company to do so. When Friends of the Earth Australia independently tested 14 common food products for nanomaterials, all 14 tested positive. None were labeled. None had been submitted for nano-specific safety evaluation. Nanoparticles are used in food as whitening agents, anticaking agents, flavor delivery systems, antimicrobial compounds, and preservatives. Silicon dioxide nanoparticles are in icing sugar, salts, dried milk, spices, and dry mixes. Titanium dioxide nanoparticles are in candies, cookies, powdered doughnuts, icing, cheese, cereal, and yogurt. Iron nanoparticles are in bakery products, dairy products, juices, and fermented beverages. Nanoclays are used in plastic bottle linings to prevent CO2 from escaping from beer and carbonated drinks. None of this requires labeling in the United States. Sources: Li, S., Jiang, C., Wang, H., Cong, S., Tan, M. (2018). “Fluorescent nanoparticles present in Coca-Cola and Pepsi-Cola: physiochemical properties, cytotoxicity, biodistribution and digestion studies.” Nanotoxicology, 12(1), 49-62. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29261040/. Full text: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/17435390.2017.1418443. Center for Food Safety, “There’s Nano in Our Food?” https://www.centerforfoodsafety.org/blog/3057/theres-nano-in-our-food-what-you-need-to-know-about-nanotechnology-and-food-safety. Center for Food Safety, Nanotechnology In Our Food Database. Center for Food Safety, interactive tool: https://www.centerforfoodsafety.org/nanotechnology-in-food. Endogenous Fluorescent Carbon Dots Derived from Food Items (PMC review): https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8454568/. Nature, npj Science of Food: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41538-017-0005-1. PMC: Safety of nanomaterials in food production: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9062443/. PMC: Application of nanotechnology in food: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9699984/. Coca-Cola Company official: https://www.coca-colacompany.com/about-us

Titanium Dioxide: Banned in Europe, Legal in America

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) concluded in 2021 that titanium dioxide could no longer be considered safe as a food additive, citing concerns about genotoxicity (DNA damage). The European Union banned it from food in 2022. The United States FDA has taken no equivalent action. Titanium dioxide remains approved under 21 CFR 73.575 with no nano-specific safety evaluation required. Companies including Kraft-Heinz, McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Mars have voluntarily begun removing it from their products. The US government has not required any company to do so. Titanium dioxide is classified by the International Agency for Research on Cancer as a Group 2B carcinogen (possibly carcinogenic to humans). Sources: EFSA 2021 safety assessment of titanium dioxide as food additive. European Union ban on titanium dioxide in food, effective 2022. FDA 21 CFR 73.575: https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-21/chapter-I/subchapter-A/part-73/subpart-A/section-73.575. US Right to Know, titanium dioxide overview: https://usrtk.org/chemicals/titanium-dioxide/. EWG, public health groups urge FDA to cancel approval: https://www.ewg.org/news-insights/news-release/2023/05/public-health-groups-urge-fda-cancel-approval-titanium-dioxide. FDA-2023-C-1487: https://downloads.regulations.gov/FDA-2023-C-1487-0004/attachment_1.pdf. FDA characterization of nanoparticles in silicon dioxide food additive (2024): https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/19440049.2023.2297420

In Cosmetics and Personal Care Products

Friends of the Earth documented nano titanium dioxide and nano zinc oxide in sunscreens, including products marketed for children. Nano silver is used in personal care products as an antimicrobial agent. The Project on Emerging Nanotechnologies consumer products inventory cataloged 807 products containing nanomaterials. No nano-specific labeling is required in the United States for cosmetics or personal care products. Sources: Friends of the Earth, nanoparticles in children’s sunscreen: https://foe.org/news/sunscreen-contains-nanoparticles. Earth911, “Nanomaterials in Consumer Products: Miracle or Menace?” (2025): https://earth911.com/earth-watch/nanomaterials-in-consumer-products-miracle-or-menace/. ADA Cosmetics overview: https://ada-cosmetics.com/expert-stories/nanotechnology-in-cosmetics/. Project on Emerging Nanotechnologies (Woodrow Wilson Center)

In the Water

A 2024 study by Columbia University published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) found approximately 240,000 detectable plastic particles per liter of bottled water, with the majority being nanoplastics. This was 10 to 100 times more particles than previously estimated. Sources: Qian, N., Gao, X., Lang, X., Deng, H., Bratu, T.M., Chen, Q., Stapleton, P., Yan, B., Min, W. (2024). “Rapid single-particle chemical imaging of nanoplastics by SRS microscopy.” Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, 121(3), e2300582121. https://pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2300582121. PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38190543/. NIH summary: https://www.nih.gov/news-events/nih-research-matters/plastic-particles-bottled-water. Columbia University: https://www.publichealth.columbia.edu/news/bottled-water-can-contain-hundreds-thousands-nanoplastics

In the Air and Soil

Titanium dioxide nanoparticles are released from building materials, paints, and coatings into the air through weathering. They accumulate in soil through sewage sludge application on agricultural fields. Research published in Environmental Science & Technology confirmed that over time, engineered titanium dioxide in soil becomes indistinguishable from the natural background, meaning once it is there, you cannot separate it out. Water ecosystems are described in the scientific literature as “among the most vulnerable to contamination because they receive and accumulate large amounts of pollutants, including nanomaterials, from rainfall, surface runoff, subsurface seepage or wastewater discharge.” Plants absorb titanium dioxide nanoparticles from the soil and store them in stems, leaves, and fruits, meaning they enter the food chain through agriculture. Sources: Environmental Science & Technology (titanium dioxide soil persistence). PMC: Safety of nanomaterials in food production: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9062443/

In the Rain and the Snow

It is in the rain and it is in the snow. In 2019, researchers from Germany’s Alfred Wegener Institute published a study in Science Advances documenting microplastics in snow across the Swiss Alps, Germany, and the Arctic. Snow from a rural road in Bavaria contained up to 154,000 particles per liter. Snow falling on Arctic ice floes, in an unpopulated expanse of ocean between Greenland and Norway, contained up to 14,400 particles per liter. Twenty out of twenty-one samples tested positive. In 2022, the University of Canterbury published the first evidence of microplastics in Antarctic snow. Every one of 19 samples tested positive. Particles had traveled up to 6,000 kilometers to reach the most isolated continent on Earth. In 2020, a study published in Science documented what the researchers called “plastic rain” falling on U.S. national parks and wilderness areas. More than 1,000 metric tons of microplastics, equivalent to over 123 million plastic water bottles, are deposited on protected lands in the western United States every year. Four percent of all atmospheric particles collected from these remote locations were synthetic polymers. Seventy-five percent arrived via dry deposition, carried by wind patterns including the polar jet stream, meaning the contamination had potentially originated on other continents. The lead researcher concluded that the plastic cycle now mirrors the water cycle, with atmospheric, oceanic, and terrestrial lifetimes. There is nowhere left that has not been reached. Not the peaks of the Alps, not the interior of Antarctica, not the national parks of the American West. It falls with the rain. It falls with the snow. And no government on Earth requires it to be labeled, monitored, or disclosed. Sources: Bergmann, M. et al. (2019). “White and wonderful? Microplastics prevail in snow from the Alps to the Arctic.” Science Advances, 5(8), eaax1157. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.aax1157. Aves, A.R. et al. (2022). “First evidence of microplastics in Antarctic snow.” The Cryosphere, 16, 2127-2145. https://tc.copernicus.org/articles/16/2127/2022/. Brahney, J. et al. (2020). “Plastic rain in protected areas of the United States.” Science, 368(6496), 1257-1260. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.aaz5819. National Geographic: https://www.nationalgeographic.com/environment/article/microplastics-found-in-arctic-snow. Utah State University: https://www.usu.edu/today/story/more-than-1000-tons-of-plastic-rains-into-western-us-protected-lands-annually. PMC: Microplastics in rainwater, Argentina (2023): https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10293668/. PMC: Microplastics in freshly fallen snow (2022): https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9339099/. PMC: Airborne nano- and microplastic exposures (2023): https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10146709/