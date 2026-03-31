CLEAR SIGNAL

CLEAR SIGNAL

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Darling Crimson's avatar
Darling Crimson
Mar 31

Titanium dioxide is in the dental anaesthetic in Canada.

Three years ago I had to have a small tooth removed, I discovered then, via research that the EU bans the use of titanium dioxide for humans considering it a neurotoxin. Canada does not consider it toxic and thus injects it into human jaw!

I asked the dentist at the time and he did not even know it was in the anesthetic.

I had to allow the injection or the extraction would have been brutal. I need to return to a dentist but due to this I refuse.

this is basically murder when all is said a done.

Thank you for these research articles, they are SO important and valuable!

I look forward to the next one. 🥰

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