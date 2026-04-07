CLEAR SIGNAL

CLEAR SIGNAL

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Jeanne's avatar
Jeanne
6dEdited

Thank you so much, Stephan. That’s an excellent overview of the engineering involved. You’ve put in tremendous effort to lay out many parts of this plan carefully and clearly.

I’ve shared the article with my friend but not sure she’d want to register on Substack to read it. I may have to email it to her. It’s uncanny how all platforms now require registration to do anything, including the “truther” ones.

Back to the content, or rather the antidote, this seems to me to be the as u an. The blocking of thereof seems somehow v important to the success of this venture. I gather it has the power to brake down or degrade the fragile parts of this architecture.

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Katheryn Greenleaf's avatar
Katheryn Greenleaf
7d

This is sickening. The US government is already experimenting on humans, particularly the military. One clause — Sec. 212, buried in the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act — ceded Congress’ responsibility to oversee DoD human experimentation and ensure ethical guidelines are adhered to, and gave the authority to the director of OUSD(R&E) to waive informed consent for human experimentation. The Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering directly oversees DARPA, so servicemembers are legally being used as guinea pigs for the military‑industrial complex’s biotech agenda — not that legality stopped anything in the first place.

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