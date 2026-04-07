In 2010, one of the most cited researchers in electrical engineering and telecommunications delivered a public lecture at a university describing nanoscale devices designed to be injected into the human body. The lecture was not classified. It was not leaked. It was recorded and transcribed at a university podium, delivered to a room of students and faculty.

In Part 1 of this series, I traced the institutional structure connecting global investment firms, pharmaceutical corporations, and billionaire-funded research programs with nanotechnology at the center. In Part 2, I documented that engineered nanomaterials are already present in the food supply, water supply, air, rain, and human tissue — confirmed by institutional studies in PNAS, the New England Journal of Medicine, Science, and Nature.

Along the way I began experimenting with ways to restore cellular voltage using a special type of pulsed electromagnetic field device. The latest evolution of that work is a production-grade device called the Nonagon, which I developed while experimenting with ways to help the body deal with these materials.

In follow-up tests I extracted blood into a syringe and allowed it to sit overnight. Each time I repeated the test, a polymer material appeared in the sample the next morning — roughly 150 milligrams per 10 milliliters.

About three years ago I began examining my own blood using live blood microscopy and published the results in my first video on this platform along with hundreds of images. My blood showed multiple abnormalities under live microscopy.

Every claim in this document is sourced from publicly available records. Where evidence was not found, it is stated. This is not a conspiracy theory. It is a trail of documented connections that anyone can verify.

In 2010, Professor Ian F. Akyildiz delivered a lecture at North Carolina State University’s Computer Science department. Akyildiz is the Ken Byers Distinguished Chair Professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology’s School of Electrical and Computer Engineering, a Fellow of both the IEEE and the ACM, editor-in-chief of four academic journals including Nano Communication Networks, and the founder of the Nanonetworking Center in Catalonia (N3Cat), an interdisciplinary center with at least twelve professors from medicine, biology, and physics. He is widely credited with launching the field of nanonetwork communications.

His lecture was titled “Nanotech Networks: A New Frontier in Communication.” A full transcript exists.

In it, Akyildiz described a system in which nanoscale devices would be injected into the human body. His exact words: “You will inject these into the body of the human. Don’t say whoa. These would be like blood cells.” He described devices composed of nanosensors, nano actuators, nano antennas, nano transceivers, processors, and batteries, all at a scale smaller than a human hair. He described three approaches to building these devices: a top-down approach that miniaturizes existing technology, a bottom-up approach that builds from nanomaterials like carbon nanotubes and graphene, and a biological approach that mimics and repurposes the structures of living cells. His personal prediction was that a hybrid of the bottom-up and biological approaches would dominate the next twenty-five years.

He described how these nanodevice components would be assembled inside the body using a process called DNA scaffolding. In this process, DNA strands of adenine, guanine, thymine, and cytosine are matched together and used to physically bind nanocomponents into a single functioning device. This is self-assembly using the body’s own biological building blocks, described in plain language at a university podium.

He described the power source. The human cell’s mitochondria, he explained, combine glucose, amino acids, fatty acids, and oxygen to synthesize adenosine triphosphate, or ATP. That is the cell’s energy. He described how this process would be mimicked to create nano-scale power sources for injected devices. His colleague at Georgia Tech, Z.L. Wang, was already developing zinc oxide nanowire batteries, visible under a microscope at the two-micrometer scale, designed to harvest energy from exactly these biological processes. Akyildiz stated that “spray energy” technology was “very close to be realized,” where a spray on a device would recharge it using harvested biological energy.

He described the communication system. These nanodevices would transmit and receive in the terahertz band, between 0.1 and 10 terahertz. For context, conventional wireless operates in the gigahertz and megahertz bands. The terahertz band is orders of magnitude higher, invisible to all conventional detection equipment, and at the time of the lecture, completely unregulated. An IEEE 802.15 terahertz interest group was already meeting every two months to discuss regulation, using the term “terahertz band scale communication” rather than “nanonetworks.” The communication method would use femtosecond-long pulses, three orders of magnitude shorter than existing ultra-wideband technology, consuming less than one picojoule of energy per pulse. The same terahertz imaging technology, Akyildiz noted, was already deployed in airports for body scanning.

He described biological transceivers. The human cell itself would function as a transceiver, synthesizing and releasing molecules as message containers. These molecules would float through the body and be received by ligand receptors on other cells. He described molecular motors, which are protein complexes that walk along 25-nanometer-thick microtubules, carrying information in vesicle cargo. These are not theoretical constructs. They are observable under a microscope. They move at 500 nanometers per second, detaching from the microtubules if the distance is too great. He described calcium ion signaling through gap junctions as another short-range communication method already used by the body’s own cells.

He described bacteria as programmable nanomachines. E. coli bacteria, two micrometers long and one micrometer in diameter, could be genetically engineered, injected with DNA information via plasmids, and navigated through the body using a process called chemotaxis, where the bacteria sense chemical gradients and move toward attracting particles. They communicate through molecular signals in a cooperative behavior called quorum sensing. These bacteria, he said, could be programmed to eat pollutants, form biofilms, deliver drugs, or collectively attack biological targets.

He described the applications. Intrabody nanodevice networks for detecting tumors, fighting viruses, monitoring glucose levels, controlling drug delivery, diagnosing Alzheimer’s, epilepsy, and depression, detecting infectious agents like malaria, and monitoring heart muscle synchronization. He described what he called the “Internet of Nano Things,” where intrabody nanodevices would connect to external communication networks and ultimately to the internet. In his framework, 5G was the infrastructure for the Internet of Things; 6G would be the infrastructure for the Internet of Bodies. He said, with no apparent irony, that “our lifespans will be over 300 years” if this technology is realized.

He was also candid about the timeline. In 2010, he stated plainly: “If anybody tells you that there exists a nanodevice, it’s not true.” The technology was real. The research was funded. The roadmap was published. But the devices themselves did not yet exist. That was sixteen years ago. The gap between that admission and the present day is the space in which the question of deployment lives.

He closed with a remark that is difficult to read as anything other than awareness of the dual-use nature of what he was describing: “I hope it will not be misused, like sensor research has been misused.”

He made a prediction about the future. “The information technology era is coming to an end,” he said. “It started in 1950. This is fading out.” He predicted the transition would begin around 2020. “The era is molecular technology. All the new ideas, all the new discoveries will be in the molecular world. And it’s already started.”

He described all of this as an active, funded, international research program. The work was supported by the U.S. National Science Foundation, the European Community’s Future Emerging Technologies program, and the government of Catalonia. His published papers appeared in IEEE Wireless Communications, the Proceedings of the IEEE International Conference on Communications, the IEEE Journal on Selected Areas in Communications, Communications of the ACM, and the Elsevier journal Computer Networks. By 2010, his first international IEEE workshop on nanonetworks had received twenty paper submissions. He founded a dedicated academic journal, Nano Communication Networks, to publish the field’s research.

In 2015, Akyildiz published “The Internet of Bio-Nano Things” in IEEE Communications Magazine, extending the framework to describe biological cells repurposed as communication nodes, with mitochondria as power sources and DNA as memory and processing architecture. This was not a proposal. It was a research roadmap with institutional funding, laboratory infrastructure, and a growing international community of researchers producing thousands of papers across multiple continents.

This lecture was delivered fourteen years before the studies cited in this investigation documented engineered nanoparticles in food, water, air, soil, rain, snow, blood, arterial plaque, breast milk, and human skin. The materials Akyildiz described as foundational to the technology — carbon nanotubes, graphene, engineered polymers, DNA-based assembly systems, zinc oxide nanowires — operate at the same scale and within overlapping categories as those now being detected across the environment and the human body. These are the materials Staninger identified in Morgellons fibers using FTIR and SEM analysis, that Carnicom cultured over twenty-five years into synthetic polymers resembling the structures embalmers have reported extracting from deceased patients, that the Columbia University team detected at 240,000 particles per liter in bottled water using stimulated Raman scattering microscopy, and that the New England Journal of Medicine found embedded in human arterial plaque using pyrolysis gas chromatography-mass spectrometry.

The self-assembly that Akyildiz described using DNA scaffolding parallels in important ways the self-assembly that Staninger documented in Morgellons fibers that grew, regenerated, and resisted temperatures of 1,700 degrees Fahrenheit. Whether these represent the same class of phenomenon or independent convergence remains an open question. The terahertz communication band he described had no dedicated regulatory framework at the time of his lecture, a point he made explicitly. An IEEE 802.15 terahertz interest group was already meeting every two months to discuss the band’s potential governance, using the term “terahertz band scale communication” rather than “nanonetworks.”

The question is not whether this technology exists. The people who built it published the papers, gave the lectures, founded the journals, and named the field. The question is whether the deployment described in those papers has remained confined to laboratories — or whether the engineered nanomaterials now saturating the global environment and the human body are connected to that deployment, accidentally convergent with it, or the result of parallel industrial processes that no one is coordinating or monitoring.

Sources: Akyildiz, I.F. (2010). “Nanotech Networks: A New Frontier in Communication.” Triangle Computer Science Distinguished Lecture Series, North Carolina State University. Full lecture transcript available. Akyildiz, I.F. and Jornet, J.M. (2010). “The Internet of Nano-Things.” IEEE Wireless Communications, vol. 17, no. 6, pp. 58-63. DOI: 10.1109/MWC.2010.5675779. Akyildiz, I.F. and Jornet, J.M. (2010). “Electromagnetic Wireless Nanosensor Networks.” Nano Communication Networks (Elsevier), vol. 1, no. 1, pp. 3-19. Akyildiz, I.F., Brunetti, F., and Blazquez, C. (2008). “Nanonetworks: A New Communication Paradigm.” Computer Networks (Elsevier), vol. 52, no. 12, pp. 2260-2279. Akyildiz, I.F., Pierobon, M., Balasubramaniam, S., and Koucheryavy, Y. (2015). “The Internet of Bio-Nano Things.” IEEE Communications Magazine, vol. 53, no. 3, pp. 32-40. Jornet, J.M. and Akyildiz, I.F. (2010). “Channel Capacity of Electromagnetic Nanonetworks in the Terahertz Band.” IEEE International Conference on Communications (ICC). Wang, Z.L. Zinc oxide nanowire energy harvesting research, Georgia Institute of Technology.