An Open-Source Investigation March 2026

Every claim in this document is sourced from publicly available records. Where evidence was not found, it is stated. This is not a conspiracy theory. It is a trail of documented connections that anyone can verify. For those new to this channel, a brief introduction is in order. About three years ago I began examining my own blood using live blood microscopy and published the results in my first video on this platform along with hundreds of images. My blood showed multiple abnormalities under live microscopy. In follow-up tests I extracted blood into a syringe and allowed it to sit overnight. Each time I repeated the test, a polymer material appeared in the sample the next morning — roughly 150 milligrams per 10 milliliters. That discovery pushed me into a deeper investigation into nanomaterial contamination in the human body and the technologies operating at that scale. Along the way I began experimenting with ways to restore cellular voltage using a special type of pulsed electromagnetic field device. The latest evolution of that work is a production-grade device called the Nonagon, which I developed while experimenting with ways to help the body deal with these materials. The research you are about to read is part of that investigation. The first three parts of this series established the following through institutional documentation alone. A financial and institutional structure connecting global investment firms, pharmaceutical corporations, and billionaire-funded university research, with nanotechnology at the center of all of it. A saturation of engineered nanomaterials across the food supply, water supply, air, rain, and human tissue, confirmed by studies in PNAS, Science, the New England Journal of Medicine, and Nature. A publicly available academic roadmap describing nanoscale devices designed to be injected into the human body, self-assembled using DNA scaffolding, powered by biological energy, and communicating via electromagnetic signals. This paper documents what independent researchers and clinicians have observed directly in human biological samples — findings the medical establishment responded to not with investigation, but with psychiatric diagnosis.

It Is Coming Out of People’s Skin

For over twenty years, people around the world have reported fibers growing from open skin lesions that will not heal. The medical establishment diagnosed them with “delusional parasitosis” — a psychiatric condition meaning they were imagining it. The condition was named Morgellons, and doctors were trained to prescribe antipsychotics rather than investigate. The fibers are not imaginary. They have been analyzed. In 2006, Dr. Hildegarde Staninger, an industrial toxicologist, began a detailed chemical analysis of fibers collected from Morgellons patients. Using Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR), scanning electron microscopy with energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (SEM/EDS), and Raman spectroscopy — with contract laboratory work performed at AMDL, Inc., Applied Consumer Services (ACS), Inc., the MIT laboratory at Woodhull, and Lambda Solutions, Inc. — she identified the fibers as high-density polyethylene (HDPE). They contained no cells. No eukaryotic structures. No biological material of any kind. They were manufactured nanomaterials with self-assembly properties. Her conclusion, stated directly: “The materials identified in the fibers were of a manufactured nano technology to form a specific structure with an undetermined function.” The fiber composition was a two-part polyester resin with a silicone head, uniform in shape and array. They burned at temperatures exceeding 1,700 degrees Fahrenheit without melting. They were not cotton. They were not textile. They were not pulled from clothing. They were engineered. Staninger submitted samples to the American Society of Parasitology, which confirmed the fibers were “not a parasite, not eukaryotic cells, not biological, man-made.” Her analysis also found transitional metals — iron, sulfur, and phosphorus — forming a battery-like configuration inside the fibers, with measurably high conductivity in patients. She described nanoparticle arrays assembling into fibers through a nano-assembler process that used the body’s own materials for construction. The particles were small enough to evade white blood cell detection, bypassing the immune system entirely. In a separate finding, Staninger matched fiber samples from two California patients to airborne filament samples collected independently in Texas, suggesting a common environmental source. In a separate and independent line of research, Marianne Middelveen and Dr. Raphael Stricker published a peer-reviewed study in the Journal of Clinical & Experimental Dermatology Research examining fibers from Morgellons patients using chemical and light microscopy. Their findings confirmed that the fibers were not self-inflicted, not psychogenic, and not delusional. They originated from human epithelial cells but contained compositions — including keratin and collagen structures with blue coloration caused by melanin pigmentation — that do not match any known textile fiber. As they stated: “There are no known blue textile fibers colored by melanin.” In 2016, Middelveen and Stricker published a further study in the International Journal of General Medicine, indexed in the U.S. National Library of Medicine’s PubMed Central database. That study documented that the filaments respond to electromagnetic energy: “electrostatic energy and mechanical energy can cause movement of filaments.” This is a peer-reviewed finding, hosted on a U.S. government medical database, confirming that fibers extracted from human skin react to electromagnetic forces. In the context of this investigation — where the technology roadmap described by Akyildiz specifically involves electromagnetic communication between nanoscale devices inside the human body — that finding raises questions that extend well beyond dermatology. At Stony Brook University, Professor Vitaly Citovsky’s team used scanning electron microscopy to photograph fibers extruding from Morgellons patients’ skin, confirming they were unlike any ordinary natural or synthetic fibers. His team also tested patients for Agrobacterium tumefaciens, a soil bacterium used extensively in genetic engineering and agricultural biotechnology. Every Morgellons patient tested positive. Every healthy control subject tested negative. But the most extensive investigation came from Clifford Carnicom, an independent researcher who has studied these filaments continuously since 1999 through the Carnicom Institute. In 1999, Carnicom collected an airborne filament sample and submitted it to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for identification. The EPA held the sample for eighteen months and returned it without analysis after a Freedom of Information Act request forced accountability. Their official response: it was “not the policy of the Agency to test or otherwise analyze any unsolicited samples of material or matter.” The mission statement of the EPA is to “protect human health and the environment.” Carnicom held that sample in custody for over a decade. He successfully cultured and reproduced it. The culture growth exhibited identical biological organisms, structure, and chemistry to the filaments extracted from Morgellons patients. Over twenty-five years of continuous laboratory work, Carnicom identified what he termed Cross Domain Bacteria (CDB) — an organism that defies conventional biological classification because it exhibits characteristics spanning multiple domains of life. In its base form, the CDB measures 0.3 to 0.5 microns, well within the nanoscale. It produces a lipid outer membrane consistent with gram-negative bacteria. It generates biofilm. But it also forms filaments and multi-celled structures normally associated with fungi and eukaryotes. When Carnicom examined Morgellons fibers at 5,600x magnification, what appeared to be a single fiber was composed of innumerable sub-fibers at the micron and sub-micron level, with internal spherical structures measuring approximately one micron — virus-sized. The CDB has been found in every blood sample Carnicom has examined over the course of his research. Every single one. It alters red blood cell morphology, infuses within cells, and at advanced stages arranges itself in geometric patterns inside the blood cells themselves. Through five generations of culture work spanning twenty-five years, Carnicom isolated and grew the polymer produced by the CDB. That polymer gets bigger, stronger, and more effective at clotting blood over time, requiring a minimum of three months to mature. It consists of CDB filaments and red blood cells bound together by a polymer matrix — a film or plastic-like material that creates what Carnicom describes as “the ideal synthetic blood clot.” Those lab-grown polymers bear visual and structural resemblance to the rubbery, white, fibrous structures that embalmers in multiple countries began reporting and photographing from the arterial systems of deceased people during and after the COVID-19 vaccination campaigns. Whether that resemblance reflects shared composition or shared mechanism has not been established by independent chemical analysis. The observation is noted here because the visual similarity warrants investigation, not because equivalence has been proven. Independent chemical analysis of these embalmer-reported structures has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal. The chemical signatures Carnicom identified in his cultured polymers include polyvinyl plastic and polyamide proteins — nylon, kevlar, and spider silk. The same categories of synthetic polymer materials documented in 300 food products, in 240,000 particles per liter of bottled water, in 807 cosmetic products, in rain falling on the Arctic, in snow falling on Antarctica, in arterial plaque, and in breast milk — are assembling into fibers inside people’s bodies. This has been happening for decades. And the medical establishment called it a delusion. Sources: Staninger, H. (2006-2007). Project FMM (Fiber, Meteorite & Morgellons), Phases IA through IIIB. Contract laboratories: AMDL, Inc., Applied Consumer Services (ACS), Inc., MIT laboratory at Woodhull, and Lambda Solutions, Inc. Presented at NREP Annual Conference, Nashville, TN, October 18, 2006. Middelveen, M.J., Rasmussen, E.H., Kahn, D.G., Stricker, R.B. (2012). “Morgellons Disease: A Chemical and Light Microscopic Study.” Journal of Clinical & Experimental Dermatology Research, 3:1. Middelveen, M.J. and Stricker, R.B. (2016). “Morgellons disease: a filamentous borrelial dermatitis.” International Journal of General Medicine, 9, 349-354. PMC5072536. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5072536/. Stricker, R.B., Savely, V.R., Zaltsman, A., and Citovsky, V. (2007). “Contribution of Agrobacterium to Morgellons Disease.” Journal of Investigative Medicine, 55(1), S123. Stony Brook University. SEM imaging and Agrobacterium PCR testing of Morgellons patients. Carnicom, C.E. (2006). “Morgellons: First Observations.” Carnicom Institute. https://carnicominstitute.org/morgellons-first-observations/. Carnicom, C.E. (2014). “Cross-Domain Bacteria Isolation.” Carnicom Institute. https://carnicominstitute.org/cross-domain-bacteria-isolation/. Carnicom, C.E. (2019). “The Transformation of a Species?” Carnicom Institute. https://carnicominstitute.org/the-transformation-of-a-species/. Carnicom, C.E. “Morgellons: An Environmental Source.” Carnicom Institute. https://carnicominstitute.org/morgellons-an-environmental-source/. Carnicom, C.E. (2024). “Pandora’s Polymer: Synthetic Blood and the Cross Domain Bacteria.” Carnicom Institute. https://carnicominstitute.org/pandoras-polymer-synthetic-blood-and-the-cross-domain-bacteria-cdb/. Carnicom, C.E. (2024). “The Maturation of a Bio-Polymer.” Carnicom Institute Substack. CDC/Kaiser Permanente (2012). PLOS One study on “unexplained dermopathy” — criticized for excluding chronic wound criteria, using “delusions” and “parasitosis” as search terms to identify participants, and dismissing polyethylene fiber found in specimen as “possible contaminate.”

What I Found in My Own Blood

I tested my own blood for the materials described in this paper, and I used a Triangle device in an attempt to address what was found.

This is not a clinical study. It is a documented personal observation. I am including it because the findings are consistent with the published research cited throughout this investigation.

Before using the device, I tested my blood using live blood cell microscopy — both darkfield and standard illumination — combined with a polymer extraction method. The results showed between 80 and 200 milligrams of polymer material per 10 milliliters of blood. The material was elastic and rubbery. Five samples were frozen and preserved.

I then began using the Triangle device — three times per week for one hour per session. About a year later, when my blood was tested again using the same methodology, no visible polymer material was detected. A third test approximately three months later confirmed the same result.

I am not presenting this as proof that these devices eliminate synthetic polymers from the blood. I am presenting it as a documented before-and-after observation using consistent methodology across multiple tests, with frozen samples available for independent verification. The observation is that measurable polymer material was present, an electromagnetic protocol was applied, and the polymer material was no longer detected.

The theory behind this type of device is that a complex multi-angular pulsed magnetic field, delivered from different angles of alternating polarity, scrambles the signals that allow nanotech materials to assemble in the body. The Triangle was the first version of this approach. The Nonagon is its engineered successor.

Others who used the same device have independently reported improvements in a range of conditions, as I have documented in a post called “Ultimate Guide to the Anti-Nano Devices” on this channel.

This is one person’s documented experience. It does not replace controlled studies. But in a landscape where no institution is conducting those studies, and where the contamination documented in this paper is accumulating in every human body on Earth, personal observation under documented conditions is not nothing. It is a data point.

Source: Author’s documented blood testing results, video published at “Stunning Test Results! Polymers Cleared From Blood Using Anti-Nano Devices”. Live blood cell microscopy (darkfield and standard illumination) and polymer extraction. (At the bottom of this post, you will also find other video posts I referred to).

This is Part 4 of a five-part investigation. Part 5 is the final paper. It documents the military dimension of the same technology described in the previous four papers, examines the pattern by which this evidence gets dismissed, and draws together the full picture of what this investigation found.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT



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See you in the next one.



Stephan

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