An Open-Source Investigation March 2026

Every claim in this document is sourced from publicly available records. Where evidence was not found, it is stated. This is not a conspiracy theory. It is a trail of documented connections that anyone can verify. For those new to this channel, a brief introduction is in order. About three years ago I began examining my own blood using live blood microscopy and published the results in my first video on this platform along with hundreds of images. My blood showed multiple abnormalities under live microscopy. In follow-up tests I extracted blood into a syringe and allowed it to sit overnight. Each time I repeated the test, a polymer material appeared in the sample the next morning — roughly 150 milligrams per 10 milliliters. That discovery pushed me into a deeper investigation into nanomaterial contamination in the human body and the technologies operating at that scale. Along the way I began experimenting with ways to restore cellular voltage using a special type of pulsed electromagnetic field device. The latest evolution of that work is a production-grade device called the Nonagon, which I developed while experimenting with ways to help the body deal with these materials. The research you are about to read is part of that investigation. This is the final paper in a five-part investigation. Part 1 documented the institutional structure: the financial network connecting global investment firms, pharmaceutical corporations, and billionaire-funded research programs with nanotechnology at the center. Part 2 documented the environmental saturation: engineered nanomaterials already present in the food supply, water supply, air, rain, and human tissue, confirmed by institutional studies. Part 3 documented the public roadmap: a recorded university lecture describing nanoscale devices designed to be injected into the human body, self-assembled using DNA, and powered by biological energy. Part 4 documented the anomalous observations: independent researchers and clinicians reporting synthetic fiber structures in human biological samples, dismissed by the medical establishment as psychiatric delusion — and my own blood testing, which found consistent results and documented a before-and-after observation using a pulsed electromagnetic field protocol. This final paper documents two remaining questions. First, what the military and defense establishment has publicly said about the same technology described in the previous four papers. Second, why this evidence has been systematically dismissed — and what that dismissal pattern itself reveals.

The Defense Applications

Akyildiz was describing a civilian research roadmap. But the same technology was being developed in parallel for military and intelligence applications, and the people building it were equally public about what they were doing. Around 2020, Dr. James Giordano delivered a lecture at the U.S. Naval Academy’s Stockdale Center for Ethical Leadership. Giordano is a professor of neurology and biochemistry at Georgetown University Medical Center, a DARPA and Naval Research Advisory Committee consultant, and one of the leading figures in the field of neuroweapons and neurotechnology ethics. His lecture was not classified. It was recorded and is publicly available. Giordano described nanotechnology as a primary vector for accessing the human brain without surgery. He stated directly that the goal was to “get into the brain without utilizing the grossly invasive techniques of surgery” and to “read information in real time from brain nodes, networks, circuits, whole brain systems remotely, and also to remotely affect those brains.” He described DARPA’s N-cubed program — Next-Generation Non-Invasive Neuromodulation — which aimed to develop implantable electrodes delivered without surgery, capable of reading and writing brain activity remotely, with a technology readiness timeline of five years from the date of his lecture. He described aerosolizable nanomaterials that “can be breathed in and disrupt blood flow and neurological network activity” — describing their use as weapons. He described nano-delivered drugs to the brain via phages, bacteria, and electrical or magnetic current. He described what he called “precision pathologies”: the ability to target specific individuals based on their biological profile. “The more I know about you,” he said, “the more it can affect you.” He referenced a 2010 NATO exercise in Moldova that modeled a neurological microbe attack on a naval fleet. The result: the simulated attack “hobbled the US public health system in about 43 days.” He noted that a colleague had raised the question of whether enhanced warfighters modified with these technologies might be classified under international law as biological weapons. He described a trans-Pacific competitor — China — operating a “seamless triple helix of government, research, and commercialization” in the same neurotechnology space. He concluded: “No science fiction, folks. It’s a science fact.” What Akyildiz described from a civilian engineering podium, Giordano described from a military ethics podium. The technology is the same. The materials are the same. The only difference is the stated application. One says medicine. The other says defense. Both are funded by the same government. Sources: Giordano, J. (circa 2020). “Battlescape Brain.” U.S. Naval Academy, Stockdale Center for Ethical Leadership lecture. Full recording publicly available. DARPA N-cubed (Next-Generation Non-Invasive Neuromodulation) program.

The Dismissal Pattern

A common response to findings like these is to point to bad microscopy or amateur claims about nanocircuits in blood. That is a straw man. The evidence presented in this investigation does not rely on microscopy interpretation or claims about self-assembling machines visible under a darkfield microscope. It relies on published detection studies using pyrolysis gas chromatography-mass spectrometry, Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy, scanning electron microscopy with elemental analysis, energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy, Raman spectroscopy, nanoparticle tracking analysis, and stable isotope analysis — the same analytical methods that the scientific establishment itself requires as the standard of proof. Individual nanoparticles are invisible under an optical microscope. No one disputes that. But nanoparticles aggregate. Polymers assemble. When 240,000 engineered particles per liter are entering the body through water alone, and additional loads are arriving through food, air, cosmetics, and rain, the question is not whether individual particles can be seen. The question is what happens when they accumulate over years and decades in living tissue. Staninger’s FTIR analysis answered that. Carnicom’s twenty-five years of culture work answered that. The embalmers pulling white rubbery clots from corpses answered that. The fibers growing from people’s skin answered that. The question is not whether engineered nanoparticles are present in the human body. Published research in PNAS, the New England Journal of Medicine, Environment International, and Science has already answered that question. The question is why no regulatory body on Earth is investigating what happens when they assemble. There is also a subtler form of dismissal that operates not through denial but through diversion. In one video reposted on the Seven Grains of Salt channel, a prominent figure in the alternative health space stated openly: “We don’t have to have the knowledge of the nanotechnology. We don’t have to have that.” This was not a critic dismissing the research. This was someone with a large following in the very community that should be investigating it, actively steering people away from the technical details. Whether intentional or not, the effect is the same: the audience is told that understanding the technology is unnecessary, and the investigation stops before it reaches the materials science, the detection studies, and the institutional roadmaps documented in this paper.

What Would Have to Be False

For the broad institutional pattern documented in this investigation to be materially wrong, several independently verifiable facts would have to be false. BlackRock would have to not hold positions in biotech and pharma companies. But they do, through publicly filed ETFs that anyone can look up. The World Economic Forum would have to have never named nanotechnology as a foundational technology of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. But they did, in their own founder’s book in 2016 and in every major publication since. The pharmaceutical industry would have to not be spending billions on influencer marketing and video advertising. But they spent $1.5 billion in 2024 alone and built dedicated influencer divisions at the world’s biggest agencies. And the Astrobiotechnology Hub would have to not exist. But it does, at UC San Diego, funded by a subprime banking fortune, partnered with NASA and private aerospace companies, with nanotechnology at the center of its research agenda. Every single one of these is a documented, verifiable fact. This paper assembles publicly available material into one continuous evidentiary sequence. Every claim can be checked.



I could have written much longer articles in this five part series. My goal was simply too showcase clearly that it's all there for everyone to see, using the mainstream institution themselves to do so.

(Do scroll down for the closing part)

All sources are publicly accessible as of March 2026: WEF: ‘The Fourth Industrial Revolution: what it means and how to respond’ (weforum.org, 2016). ‘5 lessons from the past for the Fourth Industrial Revolution’ (weforum.org, 2017). WEF Leadership and Governance page. ‘5 questions to Larry Fink and Andre Hoffman at Davos 2026.’ UC San Diego / Astrobiotechnology Hub: ‘UC San Diego’s Astrobiotechnology Hub to Drive Drug Discovery in Space’ (today.ucsd.edu, 2023). UCSD Guardian, April 2023. Sanford Stem Cell Institute event page. UCTV panel recordings. BlackRock: iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) product page. SEC 13F filings via fintel.io. ESG News, August 2025. Fortune, January 2026. Nanomedicine: AZoNano, ‘Nanomedicine in 2026: Experts Predict the Year Ahead,’ December 2025. Nature Nanotechnology vol. 10, 2015. Pharma/Influencer Marketing: Digiday, May 2024. Marketing & Pharma, February 2025. PMC/NIH, ‘Patient Influencers’ study, 2022. MediaRadar, December 2024. Reproducibility Crisis: Ioannidis, J.P.A. (2005), PLOS Medicine. Begley, C.G. and Ellis, L.M. (2012), Nature. Begley, C.G. and Ioannidis, J.P.A. (2015), Circulation Research. Woodcock, J. (2012), FDA CDER estimate. Military/Defense Neurotechnology: Giordano, J. (circa 2020), “Battlescape Brain,” U.S. Naval Academy Stockdale Center. DARPA N-cubed program. Vaccine Composition Analysis: Diblasi, L. et al. (2024), IJVTPR. Davidson, R.M. and Broudy, D. (2024), IJVTPR. Optogenetics: Nature Methods, “Method of the Year 2010.” Morgellons / Independent Research: Staninger, H. (2006-2007), Project FMM. Middelveen, M.J. et al. (2012), JCEDR. Middelveen, M.J. and Stricker, R.B. (2016), IJGM, PMC5072536. Stricker, R.B. et al. (2007), JIM. Carnicom, C.E. (1999-2024), Carnicom Institute. CDC/Kaiser Permanente (2012), PLOS One. Author’s Personal Blood Testing: Documented results published at stephandubeau.substack.com. Dami Lee: AIA.org, AIA25 keynote coverage, October 2025. Madame Architect interview, 2023. damilee.com. Full citations with DOIs and URLs are provided inline throughout the investigation series.

Knowledge Is Acquired, Not Given.