All Roads Lead to Nano — Part 5 of 5
The Military Dimension + What This Series Proves
An Open-Source Investigation
March 2026
Every claim in this document is sourced from publicly available records. Where evidence was not found, it is stated. This is not a conspiracy theory. It is a trail of documented connections that anyone can verify.
For those new to this channel, a brief introduction is in order.
About three years ago I began examining my own blood using live blood microscopy and published the results in my first video on this platform along with hundreds of images. My blood showed multiple abnormalities under live microscopy.
In follow-up tests I extracted blood into a syringe and allowed it to sit overnight. Each time I repeated the test, a polymer material appeared in the sample the next morning — roughly 150 milligrams per 10 milliliters.
That discovery pushed me into a deeper investigation into nanomaterial contamination in the human body and the technologies operating at that scale.
Along the way I began experimenting with ways to restore cellular voltage using a special type of pulsed electromagnetic field device. The latest evolution of that work is a production-grade device called the Nonagon, which I developed while experimenting with ways to help the body deal with these materials.
The research you are about to read is part of that investigation.
This is the final paper in a five-part investigation.
Part 1 documented the institutional structure: the financial network connecting global investment firms, pharmaceutical corporations, and billionaire-funded research programs with nanotechnology at the center.
Part 2 documented the environmental saturation: engineered nanomaterials already present in the food supply, water supply, air, rain, and human tissue, confirmed by institutional studies.
Part 3 documented the public roadmap: a recorded university lecture describing nanoscale devices designed to be injected into the human body, self-assembled using DNA, and powered by biological energy.
Part 4 documented the anomalous observations: independent researchers and clinicians reporting synthetic fiber structures in human biological samples, dismissed by the medical establishment as psychiatric delusion — and my own blood testing, which found consistent results and documented a before-and-after observation using a pulsed electromagnetic field protocol.
This final paper documents two remaining questions. First, what the military and defense establishment has publicly said about the same technology described in the previous four papers. Second, why this evidence has been systematically dismissed — and what that dismissal pattern itself reveals.
The Defense Applications
Akyildiz was describing a civilian research roadmap. But the same technology was being developed in parallel for military and intelligence applications, and the people building it were equally public about what they were doing.
Around 2020, Dr. James Giordano delivered a lecture at the U.S. Naval Academy’s Stockdale Center for Ethical Leadership. Giordano is a professor of neurology and biochemistry at Georgetown University Medical Center, a DARPA and Naval Research Advisory Committee consultant, and one of the leading figures in the field of neuroweapons and neurotechnology ethics. His lecture was not classified. It was recorded and is publicly available.
Giordano described nanotechnology as a primary vector for accessing the human brain without surgery. He stated directly that the goal was to “get into the brain without utilizing the grossly invasive techniques of surgery” and to “read information in real time from brain nodes, networks, circuits, whole brain systems remotely, and also to remotely affect those brains.”
He described DARPA’s N-cubed program — Next-Generation Non-Invasive Neuromodulation — which aimed to develop implantable electrodes delivered without surgery, capable of reading and writing brain activity remotely, with a technology readiness timeline of five years from the date of his lecture.
He described aerosolizable nanomaterials that “can be breathed in and disrupt blood flow and neurological network activity” — describing their use as weapons. He described nano-delivered drugs to the brain via phages, bacteria, and electrical or magnetic current. He described what he called “precision pathologies”: the ability to target specific individuals based on their biological profile. “The more I know about you,” he said, “the more it can affect you.”
He referenced a 2010 NATO exercise in Moldova that modeled a neurological microbe attack on a naval fleet. The result: the simulated attack “hobbled the US public health system in about 43 days.”
He noted that a colleague had raised the question of whether enhanced warfighters modified with these technologies might be classified under international law as biological weapons. He described a trans-Pacific competitor — China — operating a “seamless triple helix of government, research, and commercialization” in the same neurotechnology space.
He concluded: “No science fiction, folks. It’s a science fact.”
What Akyildiz described from a civilian engineering podium, Giordano described from a military ethics podium. The technology is the same. The materials are the same. The only difference is the stated application. One says medicine. The other says defense. Both are funded by the same government.
Sources: Giordano, J. (circa 2020). “Battlescape Brain.” U.S. Naval Academy, Stockdale Center for Ethical Leadership lecture. Full recording publicly available. DARPA N-cubed (Next-Generation Non-Invasive Neuromodulation) program.
The Dismissal Pattern
A common response to findings like these is to point to bad microscopy or amateur claims about nanocircuits in blood. That is a straw man. The evidence presented in this investigation does not rely on microscopy interpretation or claims about self-assembling machines visible under a darkfield microscope. It relies on published detection studies using pyrolysis gas chromatography-mass spectrometry, Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy, scanning electron microscopy with elemental analysis, energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy, Raman spectroscopy, nanoparticle tracking analysis, and stable isotope analysis — the same analytical methods that the scientific establishment itself requires as the standard of proof.
Individual nanoparticles are invisible under an optical microscope. No one disputes that. But nanoparticles aggregate. Polymers assemble. When 240,000 engineered particles per liter are entering the body through water alone, and additional loads are arriving through food, air, cosmetics, and rain, the question is not whether individual particles can be seen. The question is what happens when they accumulate over years and decades in living tissue. Staninger’s FTIR analysis answered that. Carnicom’s twenty-five years of culture work answered that. The embalmers pulling white rubbery clots from corpses answered that. The fibers growing from people’s skin answered that.
The question is not whether engineered nanoparticles are present in the human body. Published research in PNAS, the New England Journal of Medicine, Environment International, and Science has already answered that question. The question is why no regulatory body on Earth is investigating what happens when they assemble.
There is also a subtler form of dismissal that operates not through denial but through diversion. In one video reposted on the Seven Grains of Salt channel, a prominent figure in the alternative health space stated openly: “We don’t have to have the knowledge of the nanotechnology. We don’t have to have that.” This was not a critic dismissing the research. This was someone with a large following in the very community that should be investigating it, actively steering people away from the technical details. Whether intentional or not, the effect is the same: the audience is told that understanding the technology is unnecessary, and the investigation stops before it reaches the materials science, the detection studies, and the institutional roadmaps documented in this paper.
What Would Have to Be False
For the broad institutional pattern documented in this investigation to be materially wrong, several independently verifiable facts would have to be false.
BlackRock would have to not hold positions in biotech and pharma companies. But they do, through publicly filed ETFs that anyone can look up.
The World Economic Forum would have to have never named nanotechnology as a foundational technology of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. But they did, in their own founder’s book in 2016 and in every major publication since.
The pharmaceutical industry would have to not be spending billions on influencer marketing and video advertising. But they spent $1.5 billion in 2024 alone and built dedicated influencer divisions at the world’s biggest agencies.
And the Astrobiotechnology Hub would have to not exist. But it does, at UC San Diego, funded by a subprime banking fortune, partnered with NASA and private aerospace companies, with nanotechnology at the center of its research agenda.
Every single one of these is a documented, verifiable fact. This paper assembles publicly available material into one continuous evidentiary sequence. Every claim can be checked.
I could have written much longer articles in this five part series. My goal was simply too showcase clearly that it's all there for everyone to see, using the mainstream institution themselves to do so.
(Do scroll down for the closing part)
All sources are publicly accessible as of March 2026:
WEF: ‘The Fourth Industrial Revolution: what it means and how to respond’ (weforum.org, 2016). ‘5 lessons from the past for the Fourth Industrial Revolution’ (weforum.org, 2017). WEF Leadership and Governance page. ‘5 questions to Larry Fink and Andre Hoffman at Davos 2026.’
UC San Diego / Astrobiotechnology Hub: ‘UC San Diego’s Astrobiotechnology Hub to Drive Drug Discovery in Space’ (today.ucsd.edu, 2023). UCSD Guardian, April 2023. Sanford Stem Cell Institute event page. UCTV panel recordings.
BlackRock: iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) product page. SEC 13F filings via fintel.io. ESG News, August 2025. Fortune, January 2026.
Nanomedicine: AZoNano, ‘Nanomedicine in 2026: Experts Predict the Year Ahead,’ December 2025. Nature Nanotechnology vol. 10, 2015.
Pharma/Influencer Marketing: Digiday, May 2024. Marketing & Pharma, February 2025. PMC/NIH, ‘Patient Influencers’ study, 2022. MediaRadar, December 2024.
Reproducibility Crisis: Ioannidis, J.P.A. (2005), PLOS Medicine. Begley, C.G. and Ellis, L.M. (2012), Nature. Begley, C.G. and Ioannidis, J.P.A. (2015), Circulation Research. Woodcock, J. (2012), FDA CDER estimate.
Military/Defense Neurotechnology: Giordano, J. (circa 2020), “Battlescape Brain,” U.S. Naval Academy Stockdale Center. DARPA N-cubed program.
Vaccine Composition Analysis: Diblasi, L. et al. (2024), IJVTPR. Davidson, R.M. and Broudy, D. (2024), IJVTPR.
Optogenetics: Nature Methods, “Method of the Year 2010.”
Morgellons / Independent Research: Staninger, H. (2006-2007), Project FMM. Middelveen, M.J. et al. (2012), JCEDR. Middelveen, M.J. and Stricker, R.B. (2016), IJGM, PMC5072536. Stricker, R.B. et al. (2007), JIM. Carnicom, C.E. (1999-2024), Carnicom Institute. CDC/Kaiser Permanente (2012), PLOS One.
Author’s Personal Blood Testing: Documented results published at stephandubeau.substack.com.
Dami Lee: AIA.org, AIA25 keynote coverage, October 2025. Madame Architect interview, 2023. damilee.com.
Full citations with DOIs and URLs are provided inline throughout the investigation series.
Knowledge Is Acquired, Not Given.
I’m saying there is a documented, publicly visible structure connecting global financial leadership, pharmaceutical corporations, billionaire-funded university research, government agencies, private aerospace companies, and a massive influencer media pipeline. Nanotechnology sits at the convergence point of all these interests. The people at the top of this structure openly state that public narrative management is essential to deploying these technologies.
I’m not saying any specific YouTuber is a knowing agent of BlackRock or the WEF. I could not find any evidence that Dami Lee has a direct relationship with the World Economic Forum, the Sanford Stem Cell Institute, or BlackRock. She is an architect who built a successful media business and follows the incentives the system puts in front of her, exactly as I described at the beginning of this investigation.
I’m also not saying there’s a secret conspiracy. This is an openly stated agenda, published in their own books, on their own websites, in their own conference recordings. What I am saying is that the financial interests promoting these technologies, the regulatory frameworks governing them, and the media strategies normalizing them are all controlled by a remarkably small group of interconnected institutions and individuals. And the reason most people don’t see it is because each layer looks normal on its own. A YouTuber with sponsors looks normal. A university getting a donation looks normal. A billionaire doing philanthropy looks normal. A pharmaceutical company advertising on YouTube looks normal. It’s only when you follow the trail from one end to the other that you see the full picture.
I am simply stating facts.
Everything documented in this investigation is sourced from publicly available records. Every claim can be verified independently.
This investigation began three years ago, with a microscope and a syringe full of blood and polymer that should not have been there. Every question led to the next. Every answer was sourced from the institutions themselves.
I am not asking you to believe me. I am asking you to check. Every source cited in this series is publicly accessible. Every institutional connection is documented on their own websites, in their own filings, in their own conference recordings. If what I have presented here is wrong, the evidence to disprove it is in the same public record I used to build it.
This is the end of the investigation. It is not the end of the work. I will continue publishing on this channel -- deeper analysis, new findings, and the engineering work I have been doing to address what I found in my own body. If this series raised questions you want answered, subscribe. The next phase has already started.
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
78% of the people who subscribe to this channel found it because someone shared it with them. There is no corporate sponsor. No media agency. No algorithm optimizing for reach. Only readers like you to help this material get discovered.
If you could, please share it with one person, or put it into Notes or any social media, it makes all the difference. Your contribution truly matters. As they say, we are all in this together.
See you in the next one.
Stephan
This 5 part series is a must read or all of humanity. As you already must know, we are being poisoned with nano particles, and have been daily for decades, from air, water, food, clothes, frequencies and everything they can imagine. Stephan Dubeau does a stellar job at connecting all the dots about nano-particles, the pre-history, the history, the science, the money, the symptoms, step by step, using only provable facts. Stephan is painting the whole picture of this nefarious scheme. Simple, short and direct. Don't miss it.
Excellent work! Thank you for doing this research and documenting everything in a logical and easy to comprehend manner.
I have "shut off" lately, meaning I have shut out the world of information in order to recover a modicum of Joy and Peace internally.
I have appreciating your research articles and wonder at the end of the 5 essays, what can be done to stop ourselves from being over taken by this technology and brain destroying reality. You mentioned a device. Can you point me in the direction (which I must have missed) where the remediation of these technologies is possible?
Thank you with much gratitude for every single bit of work you do for the greater good. You are a Saint!