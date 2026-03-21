ALL ROADS LEAD TO TRANSHUMANISM

“Transhumanism: the use of emerging technologies to move the human species beyond its biological limits. Nanotechnology is one of its foundational tools.”

This investigation follows the money, the institutions, and the media pipeline behind it — from a YouTube channel with 2 million subscribers all the way to BlackRock and the World Economic Forum.

Part 1 drops Tuesday.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

78% of the people who subscribe to this channel found it because someone shared it with them. There is no corporate sponsor. No media agency. No algorithm optimizing for reach. Only readers like you to help this material get discovered. If you could, please share it with one person, or put it into Notes or any social media, it makes all the difference. Your contribution truly matters. As they say, we are all in this together.

See you in the next one.

Stephan

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