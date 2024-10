FEMA IS LYING--What is actually going on in North Carolina?

FACEBOOK MISSING PEOPLE GROUP AND ANNOUNCEMENT

(NEWS--RESOURCES ETC):

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1736857060051597/announcements



HELP+DONATE LINKS:

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/

https://unitedcajunnavy.org/

https://grindstoneministries.com/

https://www.theyallsquad.org/

Twitter: The_118th

https://www.operation-airdrop.com/



PRAY THE FATHER WITH ALL YOUR MIGHT THAT THESE FOLKS GET HELP!

The documentary video came from this channel. Big thanks to those guys! Stay tuned for part 3 coming soon!

HAVE A LOOK AT THEIR COMMENTS SECTION

IF YOU HAVE OTHER HELPFUL LINKS DO SHARE THEM IN THE COMMENTS