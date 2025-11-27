I pretty much disappeared from Substack for a year. Here’s why:

I’ve been deep in research on everything bio-electromagnetism - with the goal of taking the Triangle type PEMF further, and writing a book on what I learned.

You know the Triangle story. The original design by Tony P let anyone build it with their own hands with parts anyone could get online. I learned to make them with help from FM8. These devices have been a blessing, as you can see in the testimonials in the post pinned at the top of my channel.

But I spent this year taking it further. Trial and error. Testing different approaches to chaotic field PEMF. Working with engineers and physicists to design the Nonagon - better in every practical parameter.

Professional-grade. 3D printed. Solid. Beautiful. More powerful.

And now, with a frequency controller!

This weekend I’ll talk to you by video on Substack, breaking down everything for you and showing you the Nonagon.

Stay tuned.

— Stephan