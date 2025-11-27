INTRODUCING: THE NONAGON
THE EVOLUTION OF THE TRIANGLE. PROFESSIONAL GRADE.
I pretty much disappeared from Substack for a year. Here’s why:
I’ve been deep in research on everything bio-electromagnetism - with the goal of taking the Triangle type PEMF further, and writing a book on what I learned.
You know the Triangle story. The original design by Tony P let anyone build it with their own hands with parts anyone could get online. I learned to make them with help from FM8. These devices have been a blessing, as you can see in the testimonials in the post pinned at the top of my channel.
But I spent this year taking it further. Trial and error. Testing different approaches to chaotic field PEMF. Working with engineers and physicists to design the Nonagon - better in every practical parameter.
Professional-grade. 3D printed. Solid. Beautiful. More powerful.
And now, with a frequency controller!
This weekend I’ll talk to you by video on Substack, breaking down everything for you and showing you the Nonagon.
Stay tuned.
— Stephan
GET YOUR VOLTAGE BACK! is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Very cool, look forward to the further reveal! I've got a self constructed triangle that I'm either having power supply issues with (laptop power supply meeting the necessary specs) that seems to trip an internal breaker or somesuch, it'll be fine on output again every time it's unplugged/plugged back in & until reconnected to the triangle itself - I don't know how the wiring could be at issue, in any case this project has been set down & needs picked back up again, it's going to take some hacking to get the triangle apart 😆 .. or maybe I need to be one of the first public cases of this new upgrade. Thanks for the shares.
I'll stay tune for sure OK and Jeff Berwick is also out there with a new device TZLA !!!! Just saying