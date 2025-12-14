Early Build Access for the January production run is now open with $250 early-adopter savings (details at the end of this post).



NONAGON

Professional 3D build • Frequency control (1–9999 Hz) • 9-point field geometry. Completely silent. One year warranty.

If you’ve followed my work, you’ve heard about the Triangle for a long time. The Triangle was intentionally designed as a DIY project. Anyone could build one using simple parts ordered online. That accessibility is what allowed the concept to spread and prove itself.

The Nonagon is the triangle 2.0.

FROM DIY TO ENGINEERED

Digital vs mechanical switching

The DIY Triangle uses a car flasher relay to create pulses (commonly around 1 Hz = about one pulse per second). That’s clever and cheap, but it clicks. Loudly. For me and many others, it was simply too annoying to use regularly.

For this reason, on my own Triangle design, I removed the flasher. That worked, but it was still locked to one set pulse rate (19 Hz in my case).

The Nonagon replaces a mechanical flasher with a digital controller, so the pulses are created electronically (not by moving contacts). This not only makes it completely silent, but most importantly it means cleaner square waves, less wasted energy as heat/noise, and a more efficient drive of the coil.

Pulse-rate selection

The Nonagon controller allows selectable pulse rates from 1 to 9999 Hz.

This provides flexibility for experimentation with different pulse rates. It is a pulse-rate setting (how often per second pulses repeat), not a “power mode.”

Build quality and standardization

The Triangle was designed to be accessible and affordable.

The Nonagon is professionally engineered:

• 3D-printed housing

• standardized construction

• integrated electronic control system

• improved long-term consistency and reliability

GEOMETRY AND DESIGN CHOICES

Why nine

The Nonagon uses 9 perimeter emission points spaced 40° apart instead of 3 points spaced 120° apart. This creates more continuous perimeter coverage with fewer gaps compared to a 3-point layout, and makes the frame easier to position around different areas of the body compared to the Triangle.

Magnet arrangement

The magnets are arranged in alternating polarity (N-S-N-S-N-S-N-S-N), creating a perimeter gradient rather than isolated pockets. When pulsed, this produces more spatially complex field patterns.

SETUP, CONTROLS, AND POSITIONING

Basic operation

• plug the unit in

• select the pulse rate

• position the frame around the desired placement area within the opening, or thread a limb through the opening

• when finished, unplug the unit to turn it off

Pulse rate control

• Pulse rate: how many pulses occur per second (measured in Hz)

• Ex: 1 Hz = one pulse per second • 10 Hz = ten pulses per second

• Changing pulse rate does not change power output. All pulse rates deliver the same field strength. You’re only changing the rhythm (how often pulses occur).

• Controller range: 1–9999 Hz

Positioning

• may be used over light clothing

• field strength varies with distance; keep the opening as close as reasonably possible to the placement area

• the frame may be positioned around an area, or used by threading a limb through the opening and resting the frame at the desired height

ELECTRICAL PRECAUTIONS

• do not use in water or wet environments

• do not operate unattended while plugged in

• use any included auto shut-off timer if present

• keep away from items sensitive to magnetic fields (credit cards, key cards, some storage media)

MEDICAL & SAFETY NOTICE

Do not use if you have a pacemaker or other implanted electronic medical device.

Do not use during pregnancy (not evaluated).

If you experience discomfort, discontinue use.

This product is an experimental electronic device. It has not been evaluated or approved by Health Canada, the U.S. FDA, or any other regulatory body. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition.

HOW TO GET ONE

NONAGON — Early Build Access (January Production)

We’re currently allocating build slots for the January production run. Units are built to order in Ontario.

Early Adopter Pricing: $730 - Standard Retail: $980

(This credit applies to this January allocation of build slots. Once the January allocation is full, pricing returns to standard retail.)



International buyers: if you’re outside Canada or the U.S., contact me before purchasing to discuss availability and shipping.

PS: In this Nonagon photo, the cables are tucked to keep it clean. The small unit shown in the middle is the frequency controller, and it connects to the Nonagon frame by a cable a few feet long. The power supply plugs into the controller.

QUESTIONS

If you have questions about the Nonagon, email me:

getpowerback2@gmail.com



And if you would prefer to talk on the phone or a Zoom call that’s perfectly fine. Just let me know.

