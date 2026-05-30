SHOP Anti-Nano Devices + My Book

ANTI-NANO DEVICES

NONAGON and TRIANGLE. (Made and shipped from Canada.)

THE NONAGON — $980

Order the Nonagon — https://buy.stripe.com/aFabJ2a1TdBz3v99FX53O0l

(FYI: the pictures of myself with the Nonagon do not represent its suggested use, but are there simply to demonstrate what it looks like in proportion to someone's body.)

THE TRIANGLE — $490

Order the Triangle — https://buy.stripe.com/14k6rYa4sd3m78k28a

Click on the image below to help you understand the differences between the two models:

These are not medical devices in anyway way . These are experimental devices. Not evaluated or approved by any regulatory agency. Not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any condition. Do not use with a pacemaker. Not for use during pregnancy. Consult your doctor. The buyer assumes all responsibility for safe operation, including proper handling, assembly, and use in accordance with applicable laws and safety standards.

PURCHASE THE AUDIOBOOK/E-BOOK/WORKBOOK PACKAGE HERE.

(NARRATED BY THE AUTHOR.)

https://store.stephandubeau.com/saneandhealthy



AMAZON REVIEWS AND PRINT BOOK AVAILABLE HERE

https://www.amazon.ca/SANE-HEALTHY-Step-Step-Blindspots/dp/1777712513/ref=sr_1_1?sr=8-1

Any questions? Don't hesitate to reach out. I'm here.



getpowerback2@gmail.com

Have a wonderful day :-).

Stephan