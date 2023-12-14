Share this postStephan D Interviews FM8 (Part 2)stephandubeau.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherStephan D Interviews FM8 (Part 2)Unacknowledged RecoveryStephan DDec 14, 202321Share this postStephan D Interviews FM8 (Part 2)stephandubeau.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther14ShareSHOP ANTI-NANO DEVICESStephan D·Jul 15ANY QUESTIONS? GO HERE: The Ultimate Guide to the Anti-Nano Triangle and Spike DevicesRead full storyULTIMATE GUIDE to the ANTI-NANO TRIANGLE and SPIKE DEVICESStephan D·Jul 14Read full story21Share this postStephan D Interviews FM8 (Part 2)stephandubeau.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther14Share
It's the boiled frog syndrome. Cognitive dissonance is the bridge to freedom. Either we get clear insights and move to a new paradigm or we are sickened to death by the technology. Eric. IMO, your family didn't want to admit that your instincts were correct. Your story is so disturbing to me that I want to scream!!! Because now I see the effect of wireless tech everywhere. People have been conditioned to believe their horrendous "rare" disease symptoms are normal. Thank God the Father that you, Eric, were trained to recognize what was occurring. You had/have the eyes to see. It might have taken you some time for it to sink in. But you got it. I had the same brain malfunction as you. I was a tech wifi junkie too until I realized it was giving me daily headaches and depleting my energy. I thought I had Lyme's disease because of tick bites. Researched Lymes. Found Dietrich Klinghardt.
Because of my IT career, I immediately hardwired the LAN, turned off wifi, dumped Apple TV, and purchased EMF shielding. That was 11 years ago. Thanks to you, I'm now identifying where the extreme RF orange & red zones are around town. We are definitely brothers and sisters in this war against this unrecognized, unseen enemy. Thank you so much for publicly baring your heart and being an advocate for your sons. Stay strong! Love all you do!
Looking forward to listening to this. Really like n appreciate FM8 😊