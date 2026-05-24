CLEAR SIGNAL

CLEAR SIGNAL

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TARGETED INDIVIDUAL

Gecko Pico Interview — Part 1 of 3
Stephan Dubeau's avatar
Stephan Dubeau
May 24, 2026

PLEASE SHARE. THAT'S THE ONLY WAY OUR CHANNELS GROW.

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David’s substack channel: https://substack.com/@geckopico (Click Here)

Stephan’s Blood Extraction Video Showing Polymer in Blood. (Click Here)

All Roads Lead to Nano (my five-part series on Clear Signal. Click here)

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Also mentioned:

Matt Hancock — UK Health Secretary during COVID (said “Mark” in the interview)

Aripiprazole — the antipsychotic David was prescribed

Midazolam — the palliative care drug (said “Modazzanil”)

Diazepam — the valium-type drug

Sub-vocal cues paper —https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9581427/

LookoutfaCharlie YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@LookoutfaCharlie

V2K university demonstration video :

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