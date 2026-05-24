TARGETED INDIVIDUAL

PLEASE SHARE. THAT'S THE ONLY WAY OUR CHANNELS GROW.
David’s substack channel: https://substack.com/@geckopico (Click Here)
Stephan’s Blood Extraction Video Showing Polymer in Blood. (Click Here)
All Roads Lead to Nano (my five-part series on Clear Signal. Click here)
Also mentioned:
Matt Hancock — UK Health Secretary during COVID (said “Mark” in the interview)
Aripiprazole — the antipsychotic David was prescribed
Midazolam — the palliative care drug (said “Modazzanil”)
Diazepam — the valium-type drug
Sub-vocal cues paper —https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9581427/
LookoutfaCharlie YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@LookoutfaCharlie
V2K university demonstration video :