TARGETED INDIVIDUAL

SUBSCRIBE NOW. (IT’S FREE).
PLEASE SHARE, (THAT’S THE ONLY WAY OUR CHANNELS GROW.)
David’s Articles
David’s Substack
Nano World Order Wiki
https://nanoworldorder.com/wiki
David’s “Implants” article (the tooth)
Dissecting V2K: The Power of Peroxide and the Facial Nerves
People mentioned
Jamie Rice — mind/body/heart coherence
https://www.facebook.com/jamie.rice.73550
James Giordano — Neuroweapons, “all-out war on our own people”
Yuval Harari — “surveillance under the skin”
Pekka Lundmark, Nokia CEO — “phones inside our bodies by 2030”
Sabrina Wallace — bio-field work
Nugget’s News — covered the NSW Satanic Ritual Abuse Police case
Media referenced
The Dark Knight — the phone-sonar city-mapping scene
Tools & products discussed (solutions)
Hydrogen peroxide
Microfiber cloth + alcohol spray
HEPA filters
Humidifier / vaporizer
Negative ion generator / ionizer
Bath ionizer + heat stone
Non-porous fabrics — bamboo, nylon, polyester, elastane
Olive oil / coconut oil
Anti-parasitic protocol
Terms viewers may search
V2K / voice to skull, tinnitus
Remote neural monitoring
Havana syndrome
Smart dust, carbon nanotubes, graphene, nanotech
5G / 6G, beam steering, Wi-Fi sensing, millimeter waves
Transhumanist agenda, brain–computer interface, MK Ultra