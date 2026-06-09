CLEAR SIGNAL

CLEAR SIGNAL

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TARGETED INDIVIDUAL

Gecko Pico Interview — Part 3
Stephan Dubeau's avatar
Stephan Dubeau
Jun 09, 2026

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David’s Articles

David’s Substack

Gecko Pico's Special Brew
The antidote to tyranny in a world gone mad. Politics, philosophy, mind control, V2k, occult, nano-tech, health, spirit, trauma based programming

Nano World Order Wiki

https://nanoworldorder.com/wiki

Gecko Pico's Special Brew
How I defeated my Tinnitus!
Pre-Ramble…
Listen now
3 months ago · 85 likes · 14 comments · Gecko Pico
Gecko Pico's Special Brew
EMF Shielding: A Practical Guide to Reducing EM Radiation in Your Home
Introduction…
Read more
10 days ago · 159 likes · 18 comments · Gecko Pico

David’s “Implants” article (the tooth)

Gecko Pico's Special Brew
Implants and Electronic Harassment in Rural Victoria!
This is a story about how the local actors complicit in the New World Order, control and operate…
Read more
a year ago · 25 likes · 29 comments · Gecko Pico


Dissecting V2K: The Power of Peroxide and the Facial Nerves

Gecko Pico's Special Brew
Dissecting V2K: The Power of Peroxide and the Facial Nerves
DISCLAIMER…
Read more
6 months ago · 40 likes · 33 comments · Gecko Pico


People mentioned

Jamie Rice — mind/body/heart coherence

https://www.facebook.com/jamie.rice.73550
James Giordano — Neuroweapons, “all-out war on our own people”


Yuval Harari — “surveillance under the skin”


Pekka Lundmark, Nokia CEO — “phones inside our bodies by 2030”


Sabrina Wallace — bio-field work


Nugget’s News — covered the NSW Satanic Ritual Abuse Police case

Media referenced

The Dark Knight — the phone-sonar city-mapping scene

Tools & products discussed (solutions)

Hydrogen peroxide

Microfiber cloth + alcohol spray

HEPA filters

Humidifier / vaporizer

Negative ion generator / ionizer

Bath ionizer + heat stone

Non-porous fabrics — bamboo, nylon, polyester, elastane

Olive oil / coconut oil

Anti-parasitic protocol

Terms viewers may search

V2K / voice to skull, tinnitus
Remote neural monitoring
Havana syndrome
Smart dust, carbon nanotubes, graphene, nanotech
5G / 6G, beam steering, Wi-Fi sensing, millimeter waves
Transhumanist agenda, brain–computer interface, MK Ultra

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