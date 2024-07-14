GET YOUR TRIANGLE OR SPIKE HERE: SHOP ANTI-NANO DEVICES

Hello friend, Stephan here. In this article I want to share my journey and explain why I believe everyone should either create these devices themselves or purchase them pre-made. I will delve into how these devices work, explore their benefits, and provide insights that I hope will help help answer all questions you may have.

SUMMARY OF CONTENT:

1-The enemy within. Why is this nanotech/synthetic biology a problem?

2-How is this nanotech/synthetic biology able to invade our bodies?

3-How the anti-nano devices work against it.

4-Healing is Voltage! Lack of Voltage = Diseases.

5-The dangers of the many non-pulsed and standardized electromagnetic devices on the market. Why the Triangle and Spike are different.

6-Understanding anti-nano devices. Mode of action and differences between the Triangle and the Spike.

7-How they are used.

—THE TRIANGLE: A Pulsed Omnidirectional Magnetic Field Generator

-— How it works and what it does.

-— Which model? Full size or travel size?

-— Using it dry, or in a bath, or in a bucket of water?

-— Safety aspect of using it in water.

—THE SPIKE: A Pulsed Voltage Delivery Device.

-— How it works and what it does.

-— How it’s used.

-— A video to watch: “Electricity in ancient Egypt”

8-Common examples of conditions reported to be helped by anti-nano devices.

9-Users testimonials.

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The Triangle and the Spike device are not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment, and all individuals are responsible for the end use application of these devices.

The information here is entirely for educational purposes only. Use(s) of this information are entirely the responsibility of those who choose to apply this information toward their personal health and/or wellbeing. This information is not intended as a prescription, prognosis, or diagnosis of any diseases or illnesses and should not be used as a replacement for any medical treatment you may currently be undergoing.

The information provided is solely my opinion and is, again, for educational purposes only. Application of the information provided without the supervision of a licensed medical professional is done so at the individual's own risk.

While this technology is generally considered safe, there exists potential for rare individual reactions that cannot reasonably be foreseen. Therefore, your use of the Anti-Nano devices, Spike or Triangle constitutes your agreement that you are responsible for your decision to use the technology.

Do not use with a pacemaker. With the permission of your physician, it may be safe to use below the waist.

Do not use In the case of pregnancy.

To prevent damage or loss of information, keep away from homeopathic remedies, credit cards, security cards, audio and video tapes. Also from electronic equipment—computer disks, hearing aids, cell phones, answering machines and others.

THE ENEMY WITHIN.

WHY IS THIS NANOTECH SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY A PROBLEM:

The first thing to understand is that this material does not belong in our body. It's an invader.

It literally steals our vital energy, our voltage, to function. That alone is a major problem since when your body doesn't have enough energy to maintain homeostasis, disease appears.

Who knows exactly what else these legions of invaders are designed to do to us. We are within the domain of sci-fi. Think “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” or “The Matrix,” and as crazy as it sounds, that's pretty much where we are at.

Imagine how this stuff is sucking up your vital energy. If you look around you, you’ll find that most people are complaining of feeling bogged down, tired, having brain fog, anxious, depressed and/or are getting sick in myriad ways, without finding solutions to it.

If you have seen videos of live blood analysis, you've seen all kind of weird synthetic material in blood. I've never seen anyone's blood under my live blood microscope that wasn't contaminated with synthetic material. And you don't need a PhD to understand that this stuff does not belong there. Also, I have extracted my own blood many times and after letting it sit in the vial for 12 hours, there was always polymer in my blood, when there should've been only plasma and red blood cells. I would pull it out, take it in my hand, and I could stretch it like a rubber band! Every time there was between 80 and 200 mg of material out of a 10 mill vial. I have them in my freezer. I have showed them in some of my videos.

WHERE DOES THIS SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY/NANOTECH COME FROM?

EVERYWHERE, IS THE ANSWER!

Here’s an example using the “Coca cola company”,

Coca cola owns more than 500 other brands in 195 countries.

They seem to be adding nano particles to their drinks, so we all can get hooked up to the cloud.

List here:https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Coca-Cola_brands

“Coca-Cola has made a $1.1 billion commitment to the Microsoft Cloud and its generative AI capabilities”

https://news.microsoft.com/2024/04/23/the-coca-cola-company-and-microsoft-announce-five-year-strategic-partnership-to-accelerate-cloud-and-generative-ai-initiatives/

Pubmed article:

Fluorescent nanoparticles present in Coca-Cola and Pepsi-Cola: physiochemical properties, cytotoxicity, biodistribution and digestion studies https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29261040/

There are now nanoparticles being added to nearly every product you consume or use, including soaps, creams, makeup, and other items applied to your body. It's important to remember that nanoparticles can cross the blood-brain barrier as if it were not even there.

After you're done reading this post, I highly recommend you go see this other post from a friend of the channel: Transhumanism Agenda Explained.

HOW IS THIS NANOTECH/SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY ABLE TO INVADE OUR BODIES?

THE NANOTECH/SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY IS A BIOMIMETIC

The nanotech/synthetic biology is a biomimetic.

It purposely mimic our biology. It tricks our body into believing that it is part of it. Other terms are bio-identical or bio-similar.

When you hear these terminologies, it means something has penetrated your body which your body won't recognize. It sees this toxic invader as part of itself. Because it sees it as self, it won't do anything against it.

These biomimetics, synthetic biology/nanotech hold a charge. They are designed to work with a particular electrical charge.

HOW THE ANTI-NANO DEVICES WORK AGAINST IT:

If you do a search online and look up, smart dust, it will give you the vulnerability of smart dust. It’s a Pulsed Electrical Magnetic Field.

That is what the Triangle device is!

The Triangle, which is a back-scattering omnidirectional magnetic field disruptor device, knocks a charge off these materials. By doing so, it changes their electrical make up, so that now the body can see them. In other words, it disrupts the cloaking mechanism, so your body starts to be able to shine a light on these things, and can start to remove it systematically.

Also, as an analogy, we could think of the nanotech like a bunch of crows sitting on power lines, which would be siphoning up the energy from those power lines. The magnetic pulse of the Triangle and the pulsed voltage of the Spike disrupts them, and shakes them off the line. So vital electrical energy is reestablished, and the whole organism starts again receiving the power it needs to function optimally again.

HEALING IS VOLTAGE - WE ARE ELECTROMAGNETIC BEINGS -

PH IS A MEASURE OF VOLTAGE

When people talk about pH (shorthand for "potential hydrogen") and recommend keeping your body in an alkaline state, we have to remember that pH is really a measurement of voltage.

This is an extract from Dr Jerry Tennant’s book "Healing is Voltage":

"You will hear statements such as "all disease occurs when you are acidic." What this is really saying is that all disease occurs when your voltage is low or in an electronic stealer state.

You will hear statements such as "alkalize or die." What this means is that you must have electrons available to do work or your cells will die.

A free radical is a molecule that is missing electrons. It is like a mugger looking for someone's purse to steal. When a free radical steals electrons from the cell, it damages the cell.

An antioxidant is a molecule capable of giving away electrons. Thus when your mother says "eat your vegetables," she is saying that the vegetables contain electrons that are good for you.

We maintain our health and heal primarily by making new cells. To make a new cell requires a voltage of −50 mV.

Cell Voltage - Cell pH:

-50 /pH 7.88 Make New Cells

-35 /pH 7.61 Normal for kids

-25 /pH 7.44 Normal for adults

-15 /pH 7.26 Tired

-10 /pH 7.18 Sick

Salivary and urinary pH are about 0.8 pH units less than cell pH. Salivary pH is a rough indicator of cellular voltage. Urinary pH is a rough indicator of the voltage in the fluids around cells. When normal, both should be 6.5. If you add 0.8 to 6.5, you get a pH of 7.3. This equates to −20 millivolts.

Now let's consider my thumb. My thumb is running at a voltage of −25 mV. It is pink, feels fine, and works well. Now I hit it with a hammer. The thumb is red, swollen, hot, and has a pulsing pain. It has automatically gone to −50 mV. This is necessary to make new cells needed to replace the ones I damaged with a hammer. At −50 mV, blood vessels dilate and dump raw materials such as proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, minerals, etc. into the neighborhood. I need these raw materials to build new cells. I also need −50 mV to have the energy to turn these raw materials into new cells.

As soon as I finish making enough cells to replace those I damaged with the hammer, my thumb goes back to −25 mV. It is normal and I am happy.

Now let's assume that I ran out of voltage before I was able to make enough new cells to replace those I injured with a hammer. My voltage dropped to −10 millivolts. Now I am stuck in chronic disease. I cannot heal unless I can make new cells. I cannot make new cells unless I have −50 mV and all the raw materials I need to make new cells. In chronic disease, my thumb hurts all the time, it is white, and it doesn't work very well.

Thus we see that chronic disease is always defined by having low voltage. One cannot cure chronic disease without inserting enough electrons to achieve −50 mV. One must also have the raw materials necessary to make new cells and to eliminate the toxins or infections present that will damage the new cells. You can take all of the medications you like and do as much surgery as you like, but you will not heal unless you have −50 mV, raw materials, and lack of toxins.

Without the ability to achieve −50 mV and the necessary raw materials to make new cells, you cannot maintain your health, and you will suffer aging and chronic disease. You also are unable to repair injuries, so they can also lead to chronic disease. You don't need drugs to heal. You need to make new cells that work to heal. To make good cells, you need voltage and a good diet. You also need to remove toxins from your body that damage cells and make you obese.”

WHY USING ONLY PULSED and NON STANDARDIZED DEVICES?

Now, as grateful as I am for Dr. Tennant to have written this great book, it's important to remember that we have countless reports of people who have finally come to using a Triangle or Spike after having suffered detrimental effect from various (non-pulsed) electro magnetic devices on the market. The issue is that by feeding continuous energy to the body, it will also feed the nanotechnology! We see that with standardized and non-pulsed energy devices on the market, there first is a honeymoon phase, since you are reestablishing voltage, but at the same time, you give that synthetic biology a field day on it. You will feel better at first, but it will catch up to you by making the nanotech stronger too!

Continuous current devices are not adapted to deal with nanotechnology.

Another major issue with commercial devices is that they have been approved and standardized by the same system that brings you the nanotech, chem-trails, 5G, the Vax and all their other great gifts to mankind. Assuming that they wouldn't mess with all devices they put their hands on is naïve. Everything standardized within the system should be suspect.

MY ANTI-NANO DEVICES ARE MADE BY MYSELF, NOT STANDARDIZED

UNDERSTANDING THE ANTI-NANO DEVICES:

MODE OF ACTION AND DIFFERENCES BETWEEN THE TRIANGLE AND THE SPIKE

They are complementary tools.

People often ask which device they should get. The answer is, if you can, get both. But if you can only get one device, I would say get the Triangle first. In general, the Triangle is the device that seems to have the most beneficial effect. Although some people do get more benefits out of the Spike. I will explain their particular modes of actions, and benefits.

AN ANALOGY TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND HOW WE BELIEVE THESE DEVICES WORK:

Think of the nanotech like a bunch of crows sitting on power lines, which would be siphoning up the energy from those power lines. By using the Triangle, the magnetic pulse shakes them off the line, so vital electrical energy is reestablished, and the whole organism again starts receiving the power it needs to function optimally.

HOW THEY ARE USED:

IMPORTANT: IT IS RECOMMENDED TO KEEP THE TRIANGLE AND THE SPIKE DEVICE AWAY FROM THE HEART AND HEAD.

Although personally, I do a quick pass of the Triangle directly on my head every time I use it, and I do the same with the Spike. This is just what I do. I do not recommend people do it. In fact, since I am not a medical doctor, I cannot recommend you to do anything with these devices. I am simply sharing with you the way these devices have been used by myself and others.

First thing is EASY DOES IT. Everyone wants to get better ASAP, but these are powerful devices. As with anything new you introduce to your body, you should start slowly, be mindful of what you are feeling, and use your judgment before increasing exposure.

PEOPLE WITH METAL IMPLANTS.

People often ask if it's OK to use if they had some kind of metal implants. Many people with implants have used them without problem. So far, I have not heard any negative reports . Again, exercise caution with everything you do.

THE TRIANGLE:

THE TRIANGLE IS AN OMNI DIRECTIONAL, PULSED MAGNETIC FIELD GENERATOR

These magnetic waveforms interact and scatter off each other, intensifying their disruptive nature. The pulsing part, the ON/OFF effect, is also part of the disruptive nature of the devices. The goal being to scramble the functioning of the synthetic biology.

I know women who immediately feel a profound calming effect the moment they touch the Triangle. Keep in mind that if something is immediately that effective for you, then you obviously do not need much of it. Sometimes less is more. If you feel drained, then you are using it for too long.

Some people are aware that they are hypersensitive to magnets, if that's the case then they should avoid using a device that has strong magnets in it. Instead, they should use a Triangle device that doesn't contain magnets, but instead only uses coils to produce the magnetic fields. If you know you are sensitive to magnets, simply contact me before you order, and I will build you one without neodymium magnets. Not to worry, it will still have a magnetic field created by the tesla coil and power supply, just no magnetic material in it.

WHICH MODEL OF TRIANGLE SHOULD YOU GET?

I MAKE THEM IN TWO SIZES: A FULL-SIZE ONE AND A TRAVEL SIZE ONE.

For maximum effect and coverage, get the full-size one. If cost is an issue, then the smaller travel size one will do just fine. It is still a very powerful device.

The large one's total weight with the power supply is a bit over 5 pounds. The smaller one is about a third of the size and a third of the weight.

TWO ITEMS INCLUDED AS EXTRAS WITH EACH TRIANGLE I SHIP:

I always include an auto shut-off timer as an extra feature, so even if you fall asleep with it, it will turn off automatically after your chosen time. The first benefit of this is that it will extend the life of the power supply (although so far, I have never seen one burn out, even when people have left them on for whole days). But also, I've heard people mention that they use it all day long or even fall asleep with it. In my opinion, that's not wise. Too much of anything isn't good. Even water, if consumed in excess, can be harmful.

I also include a little magnet in the box so that you can see for yourself the push-pull effect of the magnetic field in your hands. That little magnet has no use other than for you to see that your Triangle is actually pulsating as it should. Also, your friends and family will be asking you questions about it, so just give them the magnet and tell them to hold it close to the Triangle, and they will feel it for themselves. (A tactile, push-pull action is worth 1000 words :)

USING THE TRIANGLE DRY

Myself and many other people use it dry, with great benefits, for ease of use. I lie down on my back on my bed while reading a book. I put it around my feet for a few minutes, and then I move it up gradually between my legs, for a few minutes per segment, and all the way up to my stomach and place it in different areas for a few minutes. I do not put it on my heart, but I do move it around my head for a little bit. I use it between half an hour to an hour, three times a week. But that's just me. Everyone is different, so you should start slowly and pay attention to how you feel.

USING THE TRIANGLE IN WATER

Using the Triangle in a bucket of water with salts, where you put your feet in, will also help contain the power of the magnets. Using it in a bath with salts will do the same thing. A proposed theorized benefit of using it in water with salts is to to draw out radiation. Some of these materials that are in your superficial system, your skin layer, may choose to leave your body, drawn out by the water and salts.

Putting the triangle directly in water is fine. It will not destroy it. Many people have used it for years like this. A bit of water will get into it, but not much. When you pull it out, simply let it rest on a towel to absorb the little bit of water that will come out.

Other people want to protect their triangle from any water by putting it in some type of garbage bag, so the water doesn't touch it. That's fine too. It won't affect the magnetic property in any way.

Some people worry about putting more plastic material in the water they put their feet in. If that is the case for you, here is what a friend of mine shared: “I asked a highly skilled muscle tester to test whether it would be OK to use a garbage bag around my Triangle in the bath, and he said yes. Here's the garbage bag I asked him to test:

But again, most people have used the triangle device in water for years without ever putting it in a bag. So that's up to you.

Many people worry about being in water with an electromagnetic device that is plugged into the wall socket. I had the same worry myself. I think anyone with a functioning brain would have that thought. First, I must restate here that I am not advising anyone to do anything. I'm only sharing my opinion and what has been observed so far by people using these devices for many years now (around 14 years).

So far, I've never heard of anybody having a problem with this. So why is that so? Well, when no metal parts make contact with water, it can't transfer current to it. The triangle is made of thick speaker cable. It's a copper alloy cable wrapped in a thick rubber layer. The other components are isolated neodymium magnets, and the rest is different types of tapes to keep everything solidly in place.

THE SALTS TO ADD TO WATER WITH THE TRIANGLE

Sodium bicarbonate, Epsom salt, and Borax.

Some people use different salts, but if you want to keep it simple, that's good enough.

FOR A BATH:

1/3 of each salt. Total 500 ml of salt.

FOR A BUCKET:

125 ml total.

THE SPIKE

THE SPIKE IS A “PULSED VOLTAGE DELIVERY DEVICE”

This is the other side of "electromagnetic". The Triangle is the magnetic aspect and the Spike is the voltage aspect. The triangle you do not really feel. The spike you will feel. As you can see in the picture above, there are two electrodes that you apply to your skin. You will feel a jolt of current that will shortly contract your muscles around 1 time per second (although the intervals can slightly vary from time to time, which is normal).

One of its modes of action is that it is literally charging you, transferring voltage to your body. We are electromagnetic beings, and healing is voltage.

The nanotech synthetic biology, these piezoelectric materials, want a steady flow of electricity. That's why the Spike and the Triangle devices are pulsed. That way they don’t feed the nanotech, but instead scramble it, which disrupts its cloaking mechanism, and allows the body to identify it as foreign material, to then dispose of it as it should.

The Spike is also a great device to help identify issues with our neuroconductive pathways. Some people might take 15 minutes before they feel the voltage jolts, but if everything would be normal, without the nanotech stealing our voltage, it should be instantaneous. Nowadays, when you test people’s neuroconductive pathways, most have lost nerve conductivity and do not feel the jolt of voltage from the Spike as much as they should. Another common thing is that people feel it more on one side than the other. For example, I myself feel it less on my right foot then my left foot.

HOW IT’S USED:

A good way to start using it is simply by placing the electrodes under your bare feet. Then you can try holding the electrodes in your hands. Later you could mix it up and touch different parts of your body, such as one on one foot and the other in the opposite hand, or wherever you want.

Personally, I sometimes apply one electrodes to my sacrum, and the other one on top of my head. (I got the idea after watching the video electricity in ancient Egypt. The link is right after this section). The intensity of the Spike can be lowered by applying less pressure to the electrodes, so you have a smaller area of contact to your skin and so receive a weaker jolt of current. If you desire to have a stronger jolt of current then you can apply any type of wet material on the electrodes.

We need enough voltage to heal. To take myself as an example, I've had shoulder injuries that takes forever to heal. I've tried all kinds of interventions in the last three years, and still had a hard time doing push-ups without residual joint pain. Then I remembered about the book “Voltage is healing” and started to apply the Spike’s electrodes directly on my shoulders two or three times a day for a couple minutes. I immediately noticed less inflammation. After a week of doing this I have managed to do four sets of push-ups to failure without any pain in my shoulders, during or after. Which was a first in three years! It makes sense if you understand that injured cells require twice the voltage of healthy cells to heal.

Some people, myself included, notice increased general energy after using the Spike. Also, many people have also reported the healing of various condition. But as with most things, you can never guarantee that someone in particular will benefit, since everyone is different. But I certainly think it's worth a try for everyone.

Also, doing before and after live blood microscopy, I noticed that immediately after using the Spike the zeta potential of my red blood cells is improved. The zeta potential indicates the degree of electrical repulsion between adjacent, similarly charged particles in a dispersion. A high zeta potential of red blood cells will keep them apart from one another, instead of them sticking to each other and creating a host of health problems.

Another great use of the Spike device is electroporation. By applying current in a specific area you increase the membrane permeability. So for example, I like to use a mix of castor oil 50% and DMSO 50% and rub it anywhere I feel inflammation. Then I use the Spike on it for just a few seconds, which allows the material to better penetrate into the cells.

Here's a very interesting video you should watch (applying electricity to one's body is not a new thing):

COMMON EXAMPLES OF CONDITIONS REPORTED TO BE HELPED BY THE USE OF ANTI-NANO DEVICES:

Various skin issues Digestion and gut issues Menstrual issues General inflammation Thyroid issues General aches and pains Headaches and migraines Brain fog Irritability Increase in energy Cleanse the blood of nanotech structures Lessen the impact of EMF sensitivity (wifi etc) And host of other conditions

ALSO: Your body produces mucus to protect you, and a lot of people find that when using the Triangle or at the Spike, they are having less mucus reaction because the nanotech is being deactivated. People who suffer from phlegm in their lungs, feeling congested or have their nose dripping constantly often benefit immediately from their use.

Your body needs to maintain homeostasis. It needs enough energy to maintain balance in all the systems of your body. When your energy drops too low, you get sick. According to each individual bio-chemistry, their weakest points will be affected first. So deactivating the Nanotech that is stealing your vital energy, your voltage, is essential.

TESTIMONIALS

***MYSELF, STEPHAN D***

Before I used the Spike and the Triangle, my blood was an absolute mess, as you can see for yourself in this video on my Substack channel:

And that was even though I was using every possible natural supplements you could think of (plus Ivermectin and EDTA and others of that type). It didn't seem to do a thing. In fact, it might have made things worse with all the excipients and other substances they are adding in 'natural supplements' without mentioning it on the labels.

I now consume about 80% less supplements, saving around $200 a month. Also, with all the time it took me to choose which supplements to buy, always trying to find the new best ones and then choosing which ones to take for each meals, according to what I was eating at that time and how I was feeling, etc. I probably save half an hour a day, every day.

Now my blood looks much better, with less foreign material in it, and the material is the simple translucent kind, not the multiple variety of "things" I was seeing before. My mind feels clearer, and I have more energy and overall health.

ALSO:

I've had shoulder injuries that I have been trying to heal for the last three years, but nothing seemed to work. Surprisingly enough, working on my handstands in yoga was the first thing that seemed to help, probably because of the necessary involvement of all supporting shoulder muscles. However, I still felt inflammation and a limited range of movement before the inevitable pain would come.

Then I remembered the book "Healing is Voltage" and started applying the spike electrodes directly to my shoulders. To my surprise, the inflammation went away immediately. That's the first time in three years. Quite surprising!

And, as I have mentioned before, using the Spike directly on my shoulders for internal injuries that nothing seemed to help much before, appears to be very beneficial so far. And now I am again able to do my things (here’s a pic from last week :)

CLIENTS TESTIMONIALS

***AN OLDER LADY (ECZEMA SHE HAD FOR 3 YEARS)***

It's nearly gone now that I've been using the Spike.

Tried everything before, and nothing worked.

***A FAMILY OF 4***

OMG! The Triangle makes us so relaxed!!!! It’s like taking kratom. -- as soon as I touch it I immediately feel calm and peaceful (says the mother and her sister too).

***OLDER MAN WITH MAJOR ASTHMA)***

Using much less asthma pump. Only about twice a day. Used to be constantly on it. Now I sleep the whole night!

***CHRONIC BACK PAIN FROM INJURY***

I have L1-L5 bulging discs, annular fissures, and compression and indentation of the L5 Root Nerves with a recent diagnosis of Spondylolthesis.

I place the Triangle on my lower back for 15 minutes. It's extremely subtle but I can feel something happening and towards the end of the 15 minutes I get a numbness which relieves the pain considerably. This is pretty good seeing as I've only been using the Triangle for three weeks and it really assists in being able to complete the regular physiotherapy exercises that are given to me. I do experience a little tiredness after use although this is not a bad thing for someone who isn't so great at taking a rest. The following day the benefits are increased meaning I'm currently using the Triangle every other day.

Being a bit of an experimental type I've placed a glass of distilled water containing some Celtic Salt inside the Triangle for a few minutes and drinking the water is almost like an energy shot. I'm always open to the fact that some of it may be psycho schematic but if it helps it helps. Charging healing crystals within the Triangle also shows some benefits.

Very grateful to you for introducing me to the Triangle and no doubt will be adding the Spike at some point soon.

***A MAN AND HIS CHILD (LIVE BLOOD BEFORE/AFTER)***

Chronic low grade throat infections and lung issues got better right away. Also, both man and child regularly woke up with a runny nose and use the Triangle just for 1 to 2 minutes in the morning and their nose stops running within minutes.

The first time he used the Triangle, he did it for 30 min. He has a microscope and did a before and after of his life blood. It showed a very different blood picture, with zeta potential much improved.

***CYST ON WRIST GONE IN A WEEK***

An older man had chickpea-sized cyst on his wrist, which disappeared within a week after using the Triangle, and that surprised him, because that was not why he was using it for. He just wanted the benefits of sleeping better and having more energy.

***LEG PAIN AND MENSTRUAL CRAMPS RELIEF***

Another young lady experienced severe leg pain, had some big bumps that had appeared between her toes and could not walk for days. After using the Triangle for an hour (which was too much - with something new like this people should only do it for a few minutes and see how it goes and then gradually increase), she experienced menstrual cramps the next day, which she hadn't had for the last six months, along with diarrhea throughout the day. However, three days later, her leg pain was gone, the bumps between her toes were gone and she felt back to normal. (I think she did too much too fast. But her leg and feet problems were gone).

***MOOD IMPROVEMENT AND CALMING EFFECT***

The mother of the young lady mentioned above reported that she was in a foul mood the whole day, just feeling angry at everything. Then when she came back home, she grabbed the Triangle for the first time. She said that as soon as she held it in her hand, her mood changed immediately, and she felt totally calm and peaceful. She was extremely surprised and didn't expect that effect at all. She gets that effect every time.

***CAT ATTRACTED TO THE TRIANGLE***

Their cat always wants to lay in the Triangle whenever it's on. Even though the cat is too big to fit in the Triangle, it can't stop trying to squeeze in.

***VAXXED MAN FINDS RELIEF FROM THROAT SYMPTOMS***

A young man who got the shots and experienced heart issues, which were helped by taking CDS, started having weird symptoms on one side of his throat that persisted for three months, non stop. After using the Triangle for three minutes the first time, the symptoms went away. The next day, he used it again for three minutes, and the symptoms disappeared once more. When the symptoms returned, he used the Triangle for longer periods each time, and the issue is almost gone after a week. He mentioned that nothing had worked for his throat in the last three months until he tried the Triangle.

***AN OLDER GENTLEMAN***

I became aware of the nanotechnology issue last year. We now have hard evidence that shows up on the microscope. The only defense that made clear-cut sense to me was the Spike and Triangle devices because that's the operating paradigm. It's all electro-magnetic in operation.

So I acquired the Spike and Triangle. What happened next surprised me. For two years I had acquired a fungal type skin condition on my right foot. Nothing I tried made any difference. The best recommendation was a 2 month course of special laser treatments. Very expensive and not at all guaranteed to work.

To my great surprise, my skin condition began to clear up literally within 48 hours of beginning the use of anti-nano devices. Within a week it was 90% gone. After a month, healing was complete. I was not expecting this.

I am certain that the anti-nano devices fixed this extremely stubborn condition. I have no other plausible explanation. The nanotechnology is invasive. Because of its scale, much of its action is unseen. But it gives every indication of being an active agent that is the cause of an array of negative health outcomes that are wrongly attributed to other causes in regular allopathic medicine. Amazing devices, thank you so much!

Furthermore, I experienced significantly improved sleep right after starting to use the device. I was able to sleep through the entire night without any interruptions, leading to increased energy levels and a sharper mind throughout the day."

***A LADY CLIENT***

I used the Triangle 2-3 times a week for 45 minutes to 1 hour, just putting it on my leg, lower low leg, ankle and foot.

My leg injury happened about 9 years ago with cellulitis (probably) from a spider bite. The area infected with cellulitis then received an impact trauma which made it much worse.

My leg looked like it might not survive, I was afraid it would need to get amputated. For an allopathic standpoint, my leg had clotting going on, but that they were the surface kind.

About a year ago my leg started feeling like there was something growing in it. The thought I had was, "I wouldn't be surprised to learn I have a cancer growing in there".

The leg started oozing and I was diagnosed with a staph infection. I took 3 rounds of penicillin before the infection was at an OK place for me to stop taking it.

It was when I was on the antibiotic when we got the Spike device from you. The first thing I noticed was some relief with my neuropathy. Then you brought over the Triangle device. With that one the neuropathy improved even more and my toes became more alive again.

My leg continues to get better, and it is looking better than it has since its trauma. My feet are looking amazing! What used to be a blue foot is looking almost normal. The vein has really come to a healthier place. And so we continue on, and remain grateful that the leg is still getting me around!

After 3 more months …

Well, I am starting to forget about my leg, forgetting to protect it….and that says a lot!!!

I HOPE THIS DOCUMENT ANSWERED MOST OF YOUR QUESTIONS

If you have any more questions regarding these devices, don’t be shy, reach out by email at getpowerback2@gmail.com

Subscribe to my Substack channel, Get Your Voltage Back, to access informative videos, including synthetic biology, polymer in blood and live blood cell microscopy, EEG brain voltage test, and various other videos, as well as explanations and demonstrations of the Triangle and Spike devices.

SPECIAL THANKS:

A big thanks to my friend Eric (FM8), who showed me how to build the devices, and shared some of my videos to his subscribers.

Thanks to Tony P who came up with these devices in the first place.