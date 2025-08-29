FULL SPECTRUM SURVEILLANCE

Get Your Power Back! Podcast

I’m the creator of the Sane and Healthy wellness system. I believe physical health stems from mental and spiritual wellness. My work combines practical tools, transformative insights, and direct experience to help people cut through the noise, challenge societal myths, and achieve clarity. Whether through writing, teaching, or building electromagnetic devices that enhance well-being, I aim to simplify complex ideas and make real change accessible to all. I love traveling, and I spent 10 years living abroad in 40 countries. I speak French, English, Portuguese, and Spanish. I am also a former professional actor and coach, as well as an amateur musician. I love people, I love life, and I wish to help put a smile on the faces of those I meet.