VACCINATED SINCE BIRTH

I believe aluminum is currently the number one threat we face in terms of toxic metal poisoning. I think you'll find the following study very interesting. The dosage equivalent for humans is quite easy to achieve. By taking just one 500 mg capsule of Quercetin daily and, if I recall correctly, about 200 mg of regular ALA daily, you can reach the equivalent amount used in the study on rats.

I've personally included this in my regimen since coming across the study.

Regarding EDTA's aluminum-chelating capacity, It's possible that the elevated aluminum excretion observed in Ana Mihalcea's EDTA and vitamin C chelation results might be due to aluminum contamination in the EDTA compound itself, since I have never before come across the mention of EDTA as a strong chelator of aluminum. That poison is everywhere now.



It's really important to realize that we need to attack this stuff from all angles.

(Because they are attacking us from all angles).



We are electromagnetic beings. Using the right devices gets directly to the core of it.



We need to deactivate the nano tech software so our body can get rid of the toxic metals and polymer in our blood.