Share this postIVERMECTIN- STERILIZING AGENT?! From DR. MIKE YEADON stephandubeau.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript10Share this postIVERMECTIN- STERILIZING AGENT?! From DR. MIKE YEADON stephandubeau.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther8IVERMECTIN- STERILIZING AGENT?! From DR. MIKE YEADON (+WHY and HOW I USE IT) Stephan DAug 24, 202410Share this postIVERMECTIN- STERILIZING AGENT?! From DR. MIKE YEADON stephandubeau.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther8ShareTranscriptHERE’S THE MIKE YEADON VIDEO:https://www.bitchute.com/video/0ORaAkXec5fMHERE IS WILLIAM MAKIS DEBUNKING POST:(FOR SOME REASON, I CANNOT ATTACH THE LINK HERE. SIMPLY GO TO HIS TWITTER AT: x.com/MakisMD. (HE PINNED IT ON TOP)ULTIMATE GUIDE to the ANTI-NANO TRIANGLE and SPIKE DEVICESStephan D·Jul 14Read full storySHOP ANTI-NANO DEVICESStephan D·Jul 15ANY QUESTIONS? GO HERE: The Ultimate Guide to the Anti-Nano Triangle and Spike DevicesRead full storyShare this discussionIVERMECTIN- STERILIZING AGENT?! From DR. MIKE YEADON stephandubeau.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther8 CommentsGET YOUR VOLTAGE BACK!SubscribeAuthorsStephan DRecent PostsMUSIC FOR YOUR SOUL11 hrs ago • Stephan DTRANSHUMANISM BY NANOTECHNOLOGYAug 18 • Stephan DTHE SPIKE ANTI-NANO DEVICEAug 10 • Stephan DVITAMINS, MINERALS, WATER, FOOD, SOAPJul 27 • Stephan D NEW AGE DOCTORS TRIVIALIZING NANOTECHJun 22 • Stephan DVIRUS THEORY DEBUNKING-PHD'S TRIANGLE RESULTS-OLD AGE HOME RADIATIONSJun 15 • Stephan DMAC ADRESS in UNVAXXED +anti-nano testimonialsJun 1 • Stephan D
IVERMECTIN- STERILIZING AGENT?! From DR. MIKE YEADON