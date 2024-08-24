Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
8

IVERMECTIN- STERILIZING AGENT?! From DR. MIKE YEADON

(+WHY and HOW I USE IT)
Stephan D
Aug 24, 2024
8
Share
Transcript

HERE’S THE MIKE YEADON VIDEO:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/0ORaAkXec5fM

HERE IS WILLIAM MAKIS DEBUNKING POST:

(FOR SOME REASON, I CANNOT ATTACH THE LINK HERE. SIMPLY GO TO HIS TWITTER AT: x.com/MakisMD. (HE PINNED IT ON TOP)

ULTIMATE GUIDE to the ANTI-NANO TRIANGLE and SPIKE DEVICES

Stephan D
·
Jul 14
ULTIMATE GUIDE to the ANTI-NANO TRIANGLE and SPIKE DEVICES

Read full story

SHOP ANTI-NANO DEVICES

Stephan D
·
Jul 15
SHOP ANTI-NANO DEVICES

ANY QUESTIONS? GO HERE: The Ultimate Guide to the Anti-Nano Triangle and Spike Devices

Read full story
8 Comments
GET YOUR VOLTAGE BACK!
GET YOUR VOLTAGE BACK!
Authors
Stephan D
Recent Posts
MUSIC FOR YOUR SOUL
  Stephan D
TRANSHUMANISM BY NANOTECHNOLOGY
  Stephan D
THE SPIKE ANTI-NANO DEVICE
  Stephan D
VITAMINS, MINERALS, WATER, FOOD, SOAP
  Stephan D
NEW AGE DOCTORS TRIVIALIZING NANOTECH
  Stephan D
VIRUS THEORY DEBUNKING-PHD'S TRIANGLE RESULTS-OLD AGE HOME RADIATIONS
  Stephan D
MAC ADRESS in UNVAXXED +anti-nano testimonials
  Stephan D