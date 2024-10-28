Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
2

IS THIS WHY PEOPLE EMIT A BLUETOOTH MAC ADDRESS?

+Solution under the video.
Stephan D
Oct 28, 2024
2
2
Share
Transcript

MORGELLONS IS NANOTECH
https://stop5g.cz/us/pulsed-magnetism-destroys-morgellons-and-nanotechnology-pemf-electromagnetic-pulse/

THE COST OF MANY PEMF NOT EVEN DESIGNED AGAINST NANO CAN BE ASTRONOMICAL:

EX: $14 000 PEMF https://pemfreviews.blog

OR JUST A FEW HUNDRED $ FOR A TRIANGLE DEVICE DESIGNED SPECIFICALLY AGAINST NANOTECH: (It has to be a square wave device that’s powerful enough)

ULTIMATE GUIDE to the ANTI-NANO TRIANGLE and SPIKE DEVICES

Stephan D
·
Jul 14
ULTIMATE GUIDE to the ANTI-NANO TRIANGLE and SPIKE DEVICES

Read full story

Discussion about this podcast

GET YOUR VOLTAGE BACK!
GET YOUR VOLTAGE BACK!
Authors
Stephan D
Recent Posts
What is also going on in North Carolina and everywhere else (part 3)
  Stephan D
VAX NANO-TECH +OPTOGENETICS
  Stephan D
FEMA IS LYING--What is actually going on in North Carolina?
  Stephan D
BATTLESCAPE BRAIN: MILITARY and INTELLIGENCE NEURO-COGNITIVE WAR
  Stephan D
HURRICANE HELENE DOCUMENTARY +HELP LINKS+PEOPLE FINDER
  Stephan D
NEO-FEMINISM and the SATANIC AGENDA
  Stephan D
STUNNING TEST RESULTS! POLYMERS CLEARED FROM BLOOD USING ANTI-NANO DEVICES
  Stephan D