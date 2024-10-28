Share this postIS THIS WHY PEOPLE EMIT A BLUETOOTH MAC ADDRESS?stephandubeau.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript5Share this postIS THIS WHY PEOPLE EMIT A BLUETOOTH MAC ADDRESS?stephandubeau.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther22IS THIS WHY PEOPLE EMIT A BLUETOOTH MAC ADDRESS?+Solution under the video.Stephan DOct 28, 20245Share this postIS THIS WHY PEOPLE EMIT A BLUETOOTH MAC ADDRESS?stephandubeau.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther22ShareTranscriptMORGELLONS IS NANOTECHhttps://stop5g.cz/us/pulsed-magnetism-destroys-morgellons-and-nanotechnology-pemf-electromagnetic-pulse/THE COST OF MANY PEMF NOT EVEN DESIGNED AGAINST NANO CAN BE ASTRONOMICAL:EX: $14 000 PEMF https://pemfreviews.blogOR JUST A FEW HUNDRED $ FOR A TRIANGLE DEVICE DESIGNED SPECIFICALLY AGAINST NANOTECH: (It has to be a square wave device that’s powerful enough)ULTIMATE GUIDE to the ANTI-NANO TRIANGLE and SPIKE DEVICESStephan D·Jul 14Read full storyDiscussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionIS THIS WHY PEOPLE EMIT A BLUETOOTH MAC ADDRESS?stephandubeau.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherGET YOUR VOLTAGE BACK!SubscribeAuthorsStephan DRecent PostsWhat is also going on in North Carolina and everywhere else (part 3)Oct 31 • Stephan DVAX NANO-TECH +OPTOGENETICS Oct 19 • Stephan DFEMA IS LYING--What is actually going on in North Carolina? Oct 15 • Stephan DBATTLESCAPE BRAIN: MILITARY and INTELLIGENCE NEURO-COGNITIVE WAROct 12 • Stephan DHURRICANE HELENE DOCUMENTARY +HELP LINKS+PEOPLE FINDEROct 7 • Stephan DNEO-FEMINISM and the SATANIC AGENDAOct 3 • Stephan DSTUNNING TEST RESULTS! POLYMERS CLEARED FROM BLOOD USING ANTI-NANO DEVICESSep 27 • Stephan D
IS THIS WHY PEOPLE EMIT A BLUETOOTH MAC ADDRESS?